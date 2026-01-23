Due to the severe wildfires, George and Amal Clooney had to leave their farmhouse in Provence. Despite the dramatic situation, they are showing solidarity with the community and want to remain connected to their adopted home. They have promised to help with the reconstruction efforts.

Wildfires: George and Amal Clooney were evacuated. Their farmhouse in Provence is on fire. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Due to the severe wildfires in Provence, George and Amal Clooney had to evacuate their farmhouse in Brignoles along with their nine-year-old twins.

It is uncertain whether their home will survive the fire. In a letter to the mayor, the Clooneys stated that they wanted to help Brignoles rebuild—regardless of whether their own property is damaged.

The fires are affecting France, Spain, Italy, and Greece. Summary created with

Five years ago, George and Amal Clooney fulfilled a dream by buying a farmhouse in Provence. Now they’ve had to flee their estate in Brignoles due to the devastating wildfires. As a spokesperson confirmed to the U.S. magazine *People*, the family—including their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella—was evacuated.

Clooney Farm is located in one of the regions currently hardest hit by the devastating wildfires. The fires are raging not only in France, but also in Spain, Italy, and Greece.

George and Amal Clooney made their evacuation public in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, according to "People". A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the authenticity of the statement.

“Right now, we have no idea whether our beautiful home will survive this terrible time,” they write. At the same time, they emphasize their close ties to the community: They hoped that everyone in Brignoles was safe and promised to help the village rebuild—regardless of the extent of the damage to their own property. “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there,” they added.

All of Southern Europe Is in Danger

The wildfires in France have now reached a massive scale. According to the AP news agency, the affected areas now cover an area about four times the size of Paris.

Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to leave their homes. In France alone, more than 220,000 people were evacuated, and in Spain, more than 63,000. According to Reuters, two firefighters lost their lives in Greece.

George and Amal Clooney have been living on their farm in Brignoles with their twins, Alexander and Ella, for several years. Actor George Clooney recently described country life as a great benefit for his children: Instead of constantly sitting in front of screens, they spend a lot of time in nature there and experience a more down-to-earth daily life.