High temperatures are a problem for many people. But even really hot days can be handled well with a little preparation. These tips will help you from morning to night.

You can escape the heat at Seebadi Enge in Zurich.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures above 30 degrees. You can reduce the strain by opening windows early, drinking plenty of fluids, and avoiding the midday heat.

Plants, pets, electronics, and batteries need special protection in extreme heat. Watering, walks, and charging devices should be scheduled for the cooler parts of the day whenever possible.

Caution is also important in the evening and at night. blue News provides you with tips for the hot summer—around the clock.

Switzerland is facing its first major heat wave of the summer: In the coming days, temperatures in many places will climb well above the 30-degree mark.

How can you protect yourself from the oppressive heat and get through the day as easily as possible? blue News shares the most important tips for these tropical days—from early morning until late at night.

4:00 a.m.

If you want to take good care of your plants, you should get up extra early on hot days. The soil is coldest before sunrise. But of course, watering a few hours later still makes sense.

And in the evening? Although the soil releases the heat it has stored during the day, a lot of moisture can still evaporate. If in doubt, follow this rule: if your plants are already drooping, water them right away.

6:00 a.m.

You should air out your home early in the morning—and not just for a short time. According to the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Advice Center, walls, furniture, and other objects store heat. If they can’t cool down in the morning, they’ll release that heat into the room as the day goes on.

During the day, windows should remain closed. It also helps to darken the windows. If you have the option, choose exterior shading devices such as roller shutters and awnings.

6:30 a.m.

Especially after muggy nights, a refreshing shower is part of many people’s morning routine. Your skin, however, isn’t quite as happy about it.

If you can’t do without it, you should at least avoid scented soaps and shower gels. Fragrances can attract insects like mosquitoes and further irritate skin already stressed by the heat. It’s best to shower with lukewarm water only and then apply a fragrance-free deodorant.

7:00 a.m.

On hot days, owners shouldn’t overexert their dogs. It’s usually enough to go for a walk in the morning and evening. It’s a good idea to avoid the midday heat.

You can also skip a visit to dog training class if the venue is in direct sunlight.

8:00 a.m.

If you ride an e-bike to work in the morning, you should park it in as shady a spot as possible. This is because extreme heat can reduce the battery’s lifespan over time. And before cyclists recharge a battery that has heated up, they should let it cool down first.

11:00 a.m.

Staying hydrated is essential in the heat of summer. A cucumber-basil lemonade provides a welcome refreshment.

Cucumber-Basil Lemonade For four glasses, you’ll need one peeled cucumber, 8 to 10 basil leaves, the juice of one lemon, 2 to 3 tablespoons of honey, mineral water, and ice cubes.

Peel three-quarters of the cucumber and purée it finely in a blender.

Slice the remaining cucumber and divide it among four glasses.

Squeeze the lemon, add the juice, honey, and basil leaves to the blender, and puree again.

Then divide the mixture among four glasses and top with fresh mineral water. Serve with ice cubes.

But be careful: drinks shouldn’t be too cold either. That’s because the body then has to produce even more heat to regulate its temperature. Prof. Frank Kolligs, Chief Physician of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at Helios Klinikum Berlin-Buch, recommends lukewarm peppermint tea instead.

1:00 p.m.

Drinking plenty of fluids helps combat the heat in the office. Depending on the company, flexible hours or a relaxed dress code can be a big help. However, the chance of getting the day off due to extreme heat is rather slim in most professions. Certain professions and companies allow employees to work from home.

2:00 p.m.

Leaving your smartphone out on the patio in the heat? Not a good idea! Many electronic devices can’t handle high temperatures. In addition to the battery, other components can also be damaged.

If temperatures get too high, the batteries’ safety mechanisms may kick in, causing battery fluid to leak. This can damage the device and render the batteries unusable.

That’s why it’s best to store power banks and electronic devices out of direct sunlight and not leave them in a car that’s heated up in the summer.

5:00 p.m.

Phew, the day at the office or the shift on the assembly line is over. It’s great if you have a car with air conditioning right now. But please don’t get in and then “freeze” the interior.

First, ventilate the interior thoroughly—this lets the trapped heat escape. And on short trips at low speeds, such as in the city, drivers are better off opening the windows in the summer. That’s because the air conditioning doesn’t make a difference over distances of just a few kilometers.

Otherwise, keep in mind: There shouldn’t be more than an eight-degree difference between the outside temperature and the car’s interior. Otherwise, you risk catching a cold or experiencing problems with your cardiovascular system.

7:00 p.m.

If it’s too hot, you should avoid mowing the lawn—not all the time, but at certain times of day. That’s because at temperatures above 30 degrees, the ground dries out much too quickly.

Therefore, it’s better to do this work during the cooler evening hours. However, you must observe the legally mandated quiet hours.

8:00 p.m.

Whether at a garden party or enjoying a pleasant get-together on the balcony: now’s the time for a glass of wine or beer. But be careful: in hot weather, alcohol takes effect faster and more intensely. If you overdo it, you risk circulatory problems—even loss of consciousness.

High temperatures also cause the body to lose fluids—you sweat. Alcohol causes the body to lose even more minerals. This makes heatstroke more likely.

11:00 p.m.

Dress lightly: Put nightwear made of cotton, linen, or silk (no synthetics!) in the refrigerator two hours before bedtime. Put it on right before going to bed.

Sleeping naked is generally not advisable—especially with the window open. If air brushes against sweaty skin, it can lead to muscle tension, for example. Using at least a linen or cotton sheet as a blanket is recommended.

How hot is it actually allowed to be in the office?