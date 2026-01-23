The 60th Montreux Jazz Festival has completed its first few days. Right from the start, the festival has shown that this two-week event has long since transcended music.

The opening weekend kicked off the two-week music festival on the Vaud Riviera—and covered just about every musical style imaginable. Raye alone brought a musical variety ranging from jazz, soul, R&B, and vocal pop to orchestral elements. With Alicia Keys and Mark Ronson as surprise guests, the British musician also provided some high-caliber star power.

Nostalgiker continues to bring acts to Montreux with which it has long-standing relationships. Take, for example, Sting’s ninth concert, where he and his trio performed, among other things, new interpretations of songs by The Police on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, singer-songwriter Nick Cave took the stage; true to the transcendent feel of his concerts in recent years, he repeatedly let himself be gently lowered onto the outstretched arms of the audience. Together with his band, The Bad Seeds, he filled the Stravinski Auditorium at the new convention center. Between his ballads and powerful, blues-infused gothic rock numbers, he would occasionally exclaim, “Fucking Montreux!” By the end, tears were even streaming down the faces of some audience members as Nick Cave played the love ballad “Into My Arms” on the piano as a final encore.

Caviar and Pizza

The new convention center, where these festival headliners perform and the concerts require an admission fee, still has a different atmosphere than outside, where the free concerts take place along the lakeshore. For example, the Caviar House Seafood Bar is located in the convention center, while the outdoor area of the festival grounds offers street food such as kebabs, hot dogs, and pizza.

The free concerts along the lakefront promenade put you in a vacation mood. On the festival’s second day, French indie rocker James Baker blended distorted guitar riffs, drums, and electronic beats with the atmospheric backdrop of the sunset. In Montreux, raw punk attitude meets summery romance, so to speak.

From the exhibition at the luxury hotel...

Not far from the lakeside promenade, luxury cars are parked in front of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace. Inside the elegant hotel, a few visitors find respite from the heat and a break from the hustle and bustle. The two-part anniversary exhibition “Putting Montreux on the Map” showcases how this small town on Lake Geneva became—at least once a year—a major hotspot for the international music scene.

Old festival posters catch the eye in the first section of the exhibition, such as the one designed by California artist Keith Haring for the 1983 edition. Or one that Haring designed in 1986 together with Pop Art icon Andy Warhol for the Montreux Jazz Festival and which was used for the Detroit Jazz Festival. It features Haring’s dancing figures on Warhol’s hand-drawn musical staves.

According to exhibition curator Stéphanie Aloysa Moretti, this symbolizes the fact that the Montreux Jazz Festival goes beyond music. The historian works as a booker for the festival and curated the exhibition.

For the first time, the public is getting a glimpse into a 1976 contract between the festival and Nina Simone. The American artist performed in Montreux a total of four times, but her 1976 performance remains the most significant and has achieved legendary status. The contract shows that she received a fee of 2,000 francs for that performance—and a top-quality Swiss watch, as the jazz and soul legend requested according to the document. Unfortunately, Moretti says, it is not known which watch was given to her for the performance.

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In the second room, visitors can relive past concerts from the Montreux Jazz Festival on screens. A special feature here is the opportunity to use virtual reality headsets to enter six additional virtual exhibition spaces that provide access to the festival’s image and audio archive. The immersive presentation creates an almost comical scene: with VR headsets on, visitors move through the elegant Belle Époque-style room.

... on the street as a stage

A few hours later, at night, a different scene unfolds in front of the hotel. Young people are roaming the streets in search of the next party. Others are sitting in groups of three on the sidewalk, watching a World Cup soccer match on a smartphone.

Sometimes things take a bizarre turn. Like when a YouTuber sets up a folding table right in the middle of the street, sits down in front of his laptop with his streaming equipment, and starts broadcasting. As night buses pass him by on both sides, a crowd of young people gathers around the influencer in no time at all and steps into the video frame. “I’m gonna be famous!” exclaims a young woman who stands behind the streamer and waves at the camera. A short while later, the police arrive and ask the young man to clear the street.

Fans from near and far

The 60th Montreux Jazz Festival has wrapped up its opening weekend. The concerts will continue through July 18. Fans from near and far continue to flock to Lake Geneva for the ticketed shows at the convention center, sometimes just for a single evening.

Others drop by on a whim to check out the free program, which offers great potential for new discoveries and features top-notch female musicians from rock, jazz, rap, and neo-soul, as well as DJs from the international and Swiss electronic music scenes. And even those who long for Ibiza will find what they’re looking for in Montreux.