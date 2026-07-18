Gloria Viagra has been a fixture on Berlin’s drag scene for decades. In an interview with blue News, the 60-year-old talks about self-confidence, politics, and queer life—but also shares her experiences with hate, burnout, and why she refuses to let it get her down, despite everything.

“As a drag queen, you have a certain degree of creative license. That gives many people the courage to be bolder, more daring, and take more liberties”: Gloria Viagra.

Here's what it's all about Gloria Viagra talks about hostility and attacks—and explains why she remains visible despite them.

talks about hostility and attacks—and explains why she remains visible despite them. The Berlin drag icon speaks candidly about burnout, existential fears, and her future on stage.

The Berlin drag icon speaks candidly about burnout, existential fears, and her future on stage. At age 60, Gloria Viagra is running for office as a candidate for Die Linke and is calling on people to resolutely oppose the shift to the right.

At age 60, Gloria Viagra is running for office as a candidate for Die Linke and is calling on people to resolutely oppose the shift to the right. Despite setbacks, her message remains clear: “Be visible, be loud, be taken for granted.” Summary created with

Gloria Viagra, today we’re playing a Q&A game: Over the next 40 minutes, I’ll ask you as many questions as possible. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don’t like a question, you can say “Next” once. Glitter or leather?

Glitter—I am, after all, a rhinestone queen.

Party at Berghain or go swimming in the Wannsee?

Berghain.

Spend an extra hour doing your makeup or an extra hour partying?

Party longer.

You're not very well known here in Switzerland yet. So please give us a brief promotional pitch for yourself.

I'm Gloria Viagra—DJ, host, singer, and drag queen with a big heart. I've been performing on stage for decades and am passionately committed to the queer community.

How tall are you?

197 centimeters.

What's your shoe size?

(Laughs heartily) Is another size coming soon?

Wer weiss.

My shoe size is 45.

What was the last piece of news in the newspaper that made you happy?

Actually, I hardly read newspapers these days and hardly listen to the news either, because so much of it is just so frustrating. I was pleased to hear about the verdict handed down by the Berlin Regional Court against a 20-year-old man who lured gay men into traps via the dating app Grindr and robbed them. I think it’s good that he was sentenced to five years in prison for this.

blue News Zum Autor: Bruno Bötschi blue News-Redaktor Bruno Bötschi spricht für das Frage-Antwort-Spiel «Bötschi fragt» regelmässig mit bekannten Persönlichkeiten aus dem In- und Ausland. Er stellt ihnen ganz viele Fragen – immer direkt, oft lustig und manchmal auch tiefsinnig. Dabei bleibt bis zur allerletzten Frage immer offen, wo das rasante Pingpong hinführt.

Which seems crazier to you right now: the world or the comments on the internet?

The world. After all, the comments on the internet are merely a reflection of it.

How crazy are you?

I'm all for breaking the mold, questioning everything, and setting my own rules—but always with respect.

How crazy did it feel when you first stepped on stage as a drag performer?

I don't remember that anymore—it was just too long ago (laughs).

Your trademark is your mustache. The question remains: Who was the first to sport facial hair—singer and Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst or you?

I've been wearing my mustache since 2011; Conchita came up with the idea around the same time. I guess it was just in the air. (laughs).

Was your schnauzer well-received right from the start?

Not at all. The reactions were terrible at first. I kept getting comments like, “Did you forget to shave, or what?” I got a lot of criticism, especially from the queer community and from men.

Why did you keep it anyway?

Actually, that wasn't planned at all. I just wanted to try out the mustache once because I thought the look was funny. But because of all the stupid comments, I thought to myself: Now I’m definitely going to wear it for another week. One week turned into two, then three—and at some point, the mustache became my trademark.

When did the mood change?

When Conchita Wurst won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014, the stupid comments started to die down.

Many drag queens seem extremely self-confident—or is that just an illusion?

As a drag queen, you have a certain amount of creative license. Because of this, many people feel more confident, are more daring, and take more liberties. This comes across as self-assured, but it doesn't necessarily mean that's how they are in everyday life.

How about you? Do you also push the boundaries more as a drag queen?

Yes, definitely. Personally, I used to be pretty shy. But Gloria has changed that. She's opened a lot of doors for me and also given me more self-confidence in my everyday life.

When does Gloria Viagra get on your nerves?

When I realize I’m running low on energy but still have to perform. I used to look down on those who worked professionally as drag queens and eventually stopped enjoying it. Back then, I couldn’t understand that. Today, I get it. When I’ve been out and about as Gloria Viagra for days on end, even I’m just glad when I finally have a day off and can work in my allotment garden.

“When I’ve been on the road as Gloria Viagra for days on end, even I’m just glad when I finally have a day off and can work in my allotment garden”: Gloria Viagra. Marta Talent Management

How long does it take for Michel to become Gloria?

I do my own makeup—depending on the performance, it takes two to three hours.

What happens during these three hours?

First, the man has to disappear so that I can become Gloria. For me, putting on makeup is almost like a form of meditation.

And when you're done, you'll hop in a taxi and then dive right into Berlin's nightlife?

Not quite. So much has already happened just in the few meters from my front door to the taxi. I’ve been verbally abused, spat on—they’ve even thrown Coke cans at me. That’s why I sometimes prefer to wait behind the door until the taxi arrives, rather than go out onto the street.

It's really extreme, what happens sometimes. On the one hand, people come up to me, tell me how great they think I am, and want to hug me, even though we don't know each other at all. On the other hand, I get yelled at and have to put up with insults.

In an interview with the Berlin-based *Tagesspiegel*, you said in 2016: “It’s become more extreme in both directions: On the one hand, people are more effusive in their adoration; on the other hand, there’s a higher level of aggression from people who insult you.” Has the situation gotten any worse over the past ten years?

I call it the Facebook or social media mentality. Through social media, people have learned to vent their frustrations, but not to confront someone directly. They rarely say it to your face. Instead, they yell from their cars or out of some window of a house. Or they only dare to do so when they’re in a group—on their own, they usually lack the courage. This trend continues to this day.

In 2021, you were attacked by a man in Treptower Park in Berlin.

Luckily, I wasn't alone. I was out with a drag sister and a friend. We had just come from a photo shoot. It was only one guy from that group of men who had his sights set on me. But in the end, he didn't really dare to do anything.

Just before that, another man in the park had called out to me, telling me I should dress like a man. I just replied, “I’m dressed like a man—just get used to it.”

How do you manage not to lose heart after experiences like that?

I'll never understand what some people think they're entitled to do. I walk down the street in my outfit and want nothing more than to be left alone. Instead, they want to tell me how to dress.

And yeah, I know that violence is never the answer. But sometimes I do think it would be good for my peace of mind to just punch an asshole like that right in the face. Sorry for putting it that way.

After the attack in Treptower Park, you posted a video on Instagram in which you say: “Be visible, be loud, be a given—we’ve always been here and will always be here. Get used to it.”

Yes, I will continue to stand up for the rights of queer people. The social climate has become significantly more heated in recent years. As a result, some people are taking more and more liberties. They literally see drag queens and other queer people as fair game and believe they can attack us or punch us in the face without facing any consequences.

You've lived in Berlin since you were six, so you experienced the city when it was divided. Which part of the city says the most about your life?

My home is Kreuzberg. When the Wall was still standing, the district was divided into two worlds: the more middle-class Kreuzberg 61 and the alternative SO 36—the historic southeastern part around Kottbusser Tor and Görlitzer Bahnhof. There, the squatter, punk, and alternative scenes shaped the neighborhood. In the 1970s and 1980s, this area was considered the center of West Berlin’s counterculture. I still absolutely love being there today.

“I know that violence is never the answer. But sometimes I do think it would be good for my peace of mind to just punch an asshole like that right in the face”: Gloria Viagra. Marta Talent Management

When did you kiss a guy for the first time?

Oh my gosh, I think I was 13 or 14 at the time. There was a boy from a squat who had a crush on me. He was really sweet, but not my type. He was very intellectual and pretty difficult.

Being gay in Kreuzberg: Was that a problem back then?

I grew up in the left-wing scene—and there, it wasn't an issue at all. Every now and then, I even think it wasn't discussed enough.

When did you realize that you were gay?

We had a family friend who realized he was gay while he was in prison. He told my mom very early on: “Michel is probably gay, too.” My mom never really talked to me about it. That didn’t happen until I started school. Still, being gay was never really a topic at home. It was always kind of in the air, but for a long time I didn’t want to admit it to myself, which is why I didn’t come out for so long. I was afraid everyone would say, “No wonder, given how you grew up.” I didn’t want my mom to be blamed for me being gay. That’s why it took me forever to be able to own up to it.

What advice would you give your 20-year-old self today?

Don't be so shy—focus more on yourself. I just feel like, up until now, I’ve mostly been there for other people. Today I know how important self-care is and that you have to pay attention to what’s good for you. Because when you’re at peace with yourself, you can ultimately be there for others much more.

You're considered one of the most politically active drag queens in Berlin. When it comes to social injustice, xenophobia, and war, you consistently take a clear stand. Where does your commitment come from?

I think I inherited that from my mother. Even as a child, I went with her to anti-Vietnam War demonstrations and protests against the coup in Chile. I was also there for the first Berlin Pride parade in 1979, and I’ve marched in women’s demonstrations as well. For me, it was simply always a natural part of life.

When I came out, queer issues initially became my top priority. At some point, though, I realized that all these issues are interconnected. The oppression of queer people, social injustice, and xenophobia—you can’t look at them in isolation from one another.

You've been active in the party Die Linke for several years now. Do you identify more as a drag queen or as an activist these days?

I’m everything—Gloria Viagra, activist and politician (laughs). Yes, I’m involved with Die Linke because I think it’s time to try a different approach for a change. I’ve worked outside of parliament my whole life. I still consider that important. But the real levers of power are, after all, within the political machinery. That’s why I want to give it a try there now.

You are running in the Berlin House of Representatives election this coming September as a direct candidate in the Pankow district. What are your chances of winning?

It certainly won't be easy. My district is considered very "green." People also say that Pankow is home to the "gold-greens"—the people who drive their SUVs to the organic market.

"Sometimes I feel like I've already used up all my energy for the next 20 years:" Gloria Viagra. Marta Talent Management

What can a person do—besides performing as a drag artist on stage—to address the shift to the right and other social problems?

Speak out. Whether in your personal life or at work, when someone spouts right-wing nonsense or parrots some unspeakable slogans. And I think getting involved yourself is just as important. Simply handing all responsibility over to politicians and just checking a box every four years just isn’t enough for me.

Democracy means getting involved. You have to work for it and defend it. In that sense—as old-fashioned as it may sound—it’s also a civic duty. Right now, more than ever, it’s important for people to get involved and not fall for easy solutions. Because there aren’t any. I know all of this is often difficult and exhausting.

What scares you more: hatred or indifference?

Hate. Because it can escalate into physical violence—or even prove fatal.

You've been a prominent and controversial figure for decades. Is there anything Gloria Viagra is afraid of?

Not being seen anymore. That’s actually my problem right now. After the COVID-19 pandemic, I suffered from burnout and withdrew from society for quite some time. And that’s still coming back to haunt me today.

Is it because you couldn't take on gigs back then, and organizers book you less often these days?

That’s exactly right. On top of that, there are fewer jobs these days, people go out differently, and the whole club scene has changed. A younger generation has now taken over. On stage, they’re grateful that we paved the way for them, but that doesn’t mean they’re about to make room for us. In that regard, I sometimes find the scene to be quite ungrateful.

That sounds like you're disappointed.

Me too.

Everything always seems so harmonious on stage. Can things ever get tense behind the scenes?

That’s the kind of cliché I really don’t like. Sure, something like that can happen in rare cases. But I do think we talk to each other a lot, precisely to prevent situations like that. In my opinion, that kind of real bitchy behavior is very rare in Berlin.

And what are you doing to get back on stage more often in the future?

Gloria Viagra is still how I make my living. But I’m 60 now, and I’m starting to feel it in my bones. After a period when I took some time off and focused a lot on mindfulness and self-discovery, my priorities have also shifted somewhat.

I used to make a living out of socializing. I’d go from club to club, saying hello to everyone, chatting, and laughing—that gave me energy. These days, I often find it exhausting.

If you were to win the lottery tomorrow …

… I’d be out of here in a flash. Then I wouldn’t have to do Gloria Viagra anymore. Don’t worry, I still enjoy working as a drag queen and do it professionally whenever I’m booked. But the nightlife has really taken a toll on me over the years. Sometimes I feel like I’ve already used up all the energy I’d have for the next 20 years (laughs).

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