Kaylee Hottle, a young, deaf American actress, has died in a car accident. She was known for her roles in blockbusters such as “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

Here's what it's all about U.S. actress Kaylee Hottle has died in a car accident.

She had become famous through the blockbuster movies *Godzilla vs. Kong* and *Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire*.

The 18-year-old was involved in a car accident as a passenger. Summary created with

Deaf U.S. actress Kaylee Hottle died in a car accident at the age of just 18. She had become known for her roles in the blockbuster films “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” Her father, Joshua Hottle, told the news site “TMZ.com” that his daughter had been killed in a car accident in the U.S. state of Maryland.

Kaylee Hottle has sadly passed away at the age of 18 after a fatal car crash.



She was known for playing Jia in the ‘Godzilla x Kong’ films. pic.twitter.com/1guVLFtF2c — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2026

According to officials, she was a passenger in a car that veered off the road. A school for the deaf in Texas, which the young star attended, also announced the student’s death “with deep sadness.”

Grew up using sign language

Hottle, who grew up using sign language, appeared in commercials as a child. She made her film debut in 2021 in the action movie *Godzilla vs. Kong*, in which the giant ape King Kong and the mutated lizard Godzilla clash. Alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall, the teenager played Jia, the deaf adopted daughter of scientist Dr. Ilene Andrews (Hall). Hottle also appeared in the 2024 sequel “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”