"GTA 6" hasn't been released yet, but cybercriminals have been cashing in on it for a while now. With fake beta keys, malicious downloads, and hundreds of phishing sites, they're trying their luck with players who can't wait for the release.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Security researchers at NordVPN have documented a whole wave of scams surrounding the GTA 6 hype.

These scams often target PC and smartphone users, even though they won’t even be able to play at launch.

You can protect yourself by downloading games exclusively from official stores and being wary of any beta offer that requires a subscription or verification.

The site looks like Rockstar built it themselves. Neon lettering in Vice City colors, a mention of a “closed beta” with supposedly limited spots, plus the flattering invitation to help with the game’s final polish. If you want to get in early, all you have to do is fill out a form, go through a quick verification process, and then “complete a few more offers” to unlock the exclusive access code. This is exactly where the trap snaps shut.

Because an official GTA 6 beta simply doesn’t exist. The threat intelligence team at security provider NordVPN has documented a whole wave of such scams surrounding the most anticipated game of the year: fake beta keys, trojanized game downloads, a fake mobile app, and hundreds of phishing sites. And the insidious part lies in a simple misunderstanding that the attackers deliberately exploit.

NordVPN

Why PC and mobile users are specifically targeted

"Grand Theft Auto VI" is set to be released on November 19, 2026—exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has not yet officially confirmed a PC version. That’s exactly why a striking number of the fakes are aimed at PC and smartphone users: in other words, at those people who won’t have any legal way to access the game at launch.

Those without access are more likely to look for a shortcut—and are therefore the easiest victims. Marijus Briedis, CTO of NordVPN, sums it up. When everyone wants to be among the first to play, “even obvious warning signs are more easily overlooked.” Anticipation and the fear of missing out are not trivial here, but the very tools of the scammers.

Beta keys that don’t exist

The basic pattern is simple and effective. You land on a professionally designed page, fill out a short form, and go through a supposed bot check. After that, you’re supposed to “complete a few offers”—in practice, that means signing up for paid subscriptions or installing dubious programs.

Of course, the promised key never arrives. Instead, in the best-case scenario, you’re left with an unnecessary subscription; in the worst, malware on your device. The fact that these sites promise beta access for consoles but target computer and smartphone owners should raise red flags. But in the heat of the moment, it often doesn’t.

NordVPN

When the game installer plays the graphics driver

A second trail leads to fake download portals. The attackers have replicated copies of well-known repack sites like FitGirl, DODI, or ElAmigos—the very platforms through which illegally repackaged game versions are typically distributed. Instead of a game, they deliver malware disguised as a harmless Windows installer.

According to NordVPN, a file examined in May 2026 shows just how sophisticated this process is. Upon launch, a hidden component activates unnoticed, posing as a standard part of an NVIDIA graphics driver to avoid arousing suspicion. It can then manipulate memory, download additional malware, and connect to remote servers. The domain used had been registered just 23 days before its discovery—a typical sign of infrastructure set up solely for a short-lived campaign.

A “GTA 6 Beta” for mobile that isn’t

A fake version is also circulating on Android, simply called “GTA 6 Beta.” It displays deceptively authentic Rockstar branding and an intro video, but is essentially an empty shell with no game inside. In the background, it displays full-screen ads and redirects users to external sites where subscriptions or additional malware await.

Less sophisticated but far more numerous are the several hundred phishing sites targeting login credentials for the Rockstar Social Club. Many are hosted on reputable platforms like GitHub or Vercel. Attackers thus borrow the good reputation of trustworthy providers, bypass simple filters, and do all of this without paying a dime themselves.

Hijacked accounts then end up on relevant marketplaces or are used for further fraud. Some of these sites also serve as distribution points for malware, disguised behind fake download buttons and the promise of exclusive content.

NordVPN

What the Swiss figures show

This is not some abstract problem from somewhere out there on the internet. In 2024, the Federal Office for Cybersecurity received nearly one million reports via the antiphishing.ch reporting platform. That is 79 percent more than the previous year, from which around 20,800 genuine phishing sites were filtered out. In the first half of 2025, the BACS recorded over 35,000 cyber incidents, with fraud accounting for the lion’s share at 58 percent. Hype-driven scams like those surrounding “GTA 6” are just the most visible examples right now.

You can protect yourself with a few simple precautions. Always download games and game files only through official channels—the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Marketplace, or Rockstar’s own platform. Be wary of any beta offers. Genuine beta phases for major titles are announced through official channels and never require you to “verify” yourself or sign up for a subscription. And always check the web address before entering your password anywhere.

There are still nearly six months until November 19. Six months during which the hype will grow louder, the major marketing campaign will really kick into gear, and with every new headline, the temptation to be the first will grow. The fakes won’t disappear during this time—they’ll just get better.