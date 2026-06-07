Sold out almost everywhere: A handwritten ad by pop star Harry Styles has led to a run on the Saturday edition of an Amsterdam newspaper.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Harry Styles' handwritten advertisement has led to a run on the Saturday edition of an Amsterdam newspaper in the Netherlands.

The edition of the newspaper is sold out almost everywhere in the country. According to media reports, it is being traded for up to 200 euros per copy on advertising portals.

After his series of concerts in Amsterdam, the pop star thanked the city with a huge newspaper advertisement

After his series of concerts in Amsterdam , British pop star Harry Styles has thanked the city with a huge newspaper advertisement, triggering hype on the Internet. A handwritten message from Styles thanking the city for its hospitality was printed in Saturday's edition of the daily newspaper "Het Parool". Now there is a run on the newspaper.

The newspaper edition is being offered for sale on advertising portals. There is huge demand on social media. According to reports in the Dutch media, people are now offering up to 200 euros per copy of the newspaper.

"Thank you, I love you!"

The edition of the newspaper is sold out almost everywhere in the country. The editors-in-chief are astonished by the success and are now considering a second printing of the Saturday edition, according to a report by the news agency ANP.

The British star had given ten concerts in Amsterdam in recent weeks. "Thank you, I love you!" it says in Dutch, addressed to the city of Amsterdam. Styles also wrote in English: "Amsterdam, you never forget the first time. Thank you for hosting us!" The singer will now continue his tour in London.