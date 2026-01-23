Five years after her divorce from Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates discusses the reasons behind the end of their marriage. In addition to infidelity, her ex-husband’s connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein also played a role.

Melinda French Gates speaks with the British newspaper “The Guardian” about her failed marriage to Bill Gates and his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian,” Melinda French Gates discusses Jeffrey Epstein ’s role in her failed marriage to Bill Gates.

’s role in her failed marriage to Bill Gates. The 61-year-old philanthropist says she always viewed her ex-husband’s ties to the convicted sex offender with skepticism.

Bill Gates nevertheless continued the relationship—a circumstance that, according to Melinda French Gates, was one of the factors that led to their divorce five years ago.

Five years after her divorce from Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates speaks with the British newspaper “The Guardian” about her life today.

The 61-year-old, who stepped down from the Gates Foundation two years ago, now focuses on supporting women and girls through her organization “Pivotal Ventures.”

While her three adult children are now pursuing their own paths, French Gates is increasingly committed to issues such as global health, gender equality, and reproductive rights.

French Gates: Her ex stuck by Epstein despite her concerns

Melinda French Gates also discusses the reasons why she separated from her ex-husband Bill Gates after 27 years of marriage. In addition to his infidelity, his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein also played a role.

Gates has been repeatedly linked to Epstein in recent years. The Microsoft founder’s name also appears in the case files released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In an interview shortly after the files were released , Melinda French Gates said she was glad to have escaped the whole mess, and that the men involved, including her ex-husband, must be held accountable for their actions.

When asked why she was speaking out on the subject now, French Gates said: “I’ve been asked before what I think of Epstein, and I’ve always said what I think of him.”

French Gates says she always viewed the relationship with Jeffrey Epstein critically. Nevertheless, her ex-husband persisted. “Epstein was a vile and repulsive human being.”

French Gates: “The justice system has failed”

When asked in the “The Guardian” interview about personal encounters with Epstein, French Gates visibly struggles to maintain her composure. “My heart is racing,” she says, adding: “Have you ever been around someone where you just knew they were evil?”

After meeting with Epstein, she had nightmares. To this day, Melinda French Gates feels deep compassion for his victims. “The justice system failed. Period. This could have been prevented,” Gates continued.

French Gates’ statements take on added significance because her ex-husband admitted to the U.S. Congress just a few days ago that the meetings with Epstein had been a grave mistake.

Over the years,Jeffrey Epstein had built a network in which numerous young women and minors were sexually abused. In 2019, he took his own life in his prison cell. The case continues to make headlines today, partly because numerous prominent figures have been linked to Epstein.

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