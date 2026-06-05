Probably the hottest dialect pop band, Hecht, will be giving a concert at Letzigrund Stadium in summer 2027. It will be the Lucerne group's biggest performance to date.

Stefan Buck and his bandmates have already played almost every major stage in Switzerland. Their performance at Letzigrund Stadium in summer 2027 will be the crowning glory of their career. (archive picture)

Just recently, the iconic US band Metallica filled the Letzigrund, which can hold around 50,000 visitors. Megastars such as Taylor Swift and Madonna have also played here. Now, on June 12, 2027, Hecht will "fulfill their most daring boyhood dream and play the biggest show of their career to date with all their old and new fans", the Gadget Entertainment Group announced on Friday.

The concert is another milestone for the four-piece band led by frontman Stefan Buck, whose wave of success seems unstoppable. Their "Lovers" tour was sold out and took them through Switzerland, Germany and Austria. They played at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, the Festhalle in Bern and the Hallenstadion in Zurich.

With their song "Mon Amour", Hecht landed in the top ten of the Swiss charts for a week last September. Hecht also cleaned up at the Swiss Music Awards in March, taking home no fewer than four prizes, including Best Live Act. Shortly afterwards, they were awarded the Prix Walo for best pop/rock band.

Advance ticket sales for the concert at Letzigrund Stadium start in a week's time on Friday (12.6.), with ticket prices ranging from 127 to 227 francs.