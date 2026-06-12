A week ago, it was announced that Hecht would perform on Switzerland’s largest stage on June 12, 2027. Advance ticket sales began on Friday at noon. Within 90 minutes, all tickets were gone.

Hecht swept the Swiss Music Awards in March, and just a few months later, they’ve scored their next success with a sold-out concert at Letzigrund. (KEYSTONE/Andreas Becker)

Nearly 50,000 fans will see the Lucerne-based rock-pop band at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium on June 12, 2027. As the Gadget Entertainment Group announced on Friday, Hecht “are thus the first Swiss band to set another milestone in their impressive journey, which has taken them from small clubs to Switzerland’s largest stadium.”

They will be the first band from Switzerland to perform a concert at Letzigrund as a solo act. This crowns the band’s current success, which seems unstoppable.

During their sold-out “Lovers” tour, Hecht has already traveled through Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. They have already played at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, the Berner Festhalle, and the Hallenstadion in Zurich. They will top it all off next year at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich.