Hecht have risen from indie darlings to everybody's darling in recent years. But the quintet around frontman Stefan Buck wants more: Hecht will be the first Swiss band to give a concert at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich in 2027.

Hecht, currently the most successful Swiss pop band around frontman Stefan Buck, will be the first Swiss band to play a concert at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on June 12, 2027.

They have played to sold-out crowds at the Hallenstadion in Zurich and rocked the Gurten near Bern - next year, they will try one size bigger.

Hecht, currently Switzerland's most successful band, will be playing a concert at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on Saturday, June 12, 2027.

The only Swiss act to have achieved this so far is Büetzer Buebe - the duo Gölä and Trauffer, who performed twice at Letzigrund in the summer of 2022 in front of a total of over 92,000 people.

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Hecht singer: "I'm in the right place on stage"

"There are those moments on stage when I feel that I'm in the right place and that it all makes sense - not just for me, but also for the band and the audience," said Hecht frontman Stefan Buck in an interview with blue News in 2025.

Now, together with his four bandmates Christoph Schröter, Chris Filter, Philipp Morscher and Daniel Gisler, he wants to experience this "wonderful feeling" on a large scale.

After Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and most recently Metallica, a Swiss band is now set to rock the "Letzi" for the first time with Hecht - and the band is announcing their biggest gig to date on Instagram:

The story of the band Hecht began in 2011

The story of the band Hecht began 15 years ago at "La Catrina" in Zurich with their first ever concert in front of just under a hundred people.

"You have carried us through the last few years and allowed us to dream even crazier dreams. It's only thanks to you that we can announce the biggest concert in our band's history," reads the Hecht press release.

Anyone who knows the guys knows that they never seem to get enough of the stage. So instead of taking a break after their extensive "Lovers" tour, they are already planning their next big adventure.

On Saturday, June 12, 2027, the five musicians will fulfill their most daring boyhood dream and play the biggest show of their career to date.

A concert in front of around 50,000 fans at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich - a place where only international superstars are usually seen.

Stefan Buck: "We feel supported by our fans"

Now is the right time for Hecht to perform at Letzi, says frontman Stefan Buck, who lives not far from the stadium with his family:

"We've just played a huge tour and looked into these euphoric faces night after night for weeks. We feel extremely supported by our fans. They are totally ready. It's surreal. That's why it feels right to take this euphoria one step further right now".

He continues: "Actually, it was always the fans who told us how great we are anyway." And right now it feels like the time is ripe for one of the biggest concert events in Swiss pop history.

Of course, Hecht are not yet revealing in detail what surprises fans can expect at the Letzigrund. Chris Filter only says: "We want it to feel like a crazy club concert where people even sing along behind the bar - only a hundred times bigger."

Hecht newsletter subscribers can already take advantage of advance ticket sales for the Letzi concert on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 12 noon. The official ticket sale starts on Friday, June 12, 2026, 12 noon.

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