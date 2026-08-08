Until now, the “HeidiFest” has aired on ProSieben, but now Heidi Klum is moving her show to RTL. Here’s what’s behind the network switch.

Here's what it's all about The show "HeidiFest" with Heidi Klum is now airing on RTL.

The Oktoberfest party has been airing on ProSieben so far.

At the show, Klum will kick off the Oktoberfest season together with her family and specially invited guests. Summary created with

Supermodel Heidi Klum will be appearing in a show on RTL—and no longer just on ProSieben. According to the network, it will air “HeidiFest” on RTL and RTL+ on September 17. Last year, the Oktoberfest celebration was broadcast on ProSieben.

"Once again this year, I'm inviting everyone to my big 'HeidiFest' at the legendary Hofbräuhaus in Munich," Klum is quoted as saying in an RTL press release from Saturday evening. "I'm very excited that we're celebrating the festival together with RTL and RTL+ for the first time."

The family is there

During the show, Klum will kick off the Oktoberfest season together with her family and specially invited guests—“with brass band music, well-known hits, and a big celebration that will be even louder and even bigger this year,” RTL announced. The lineup of performers is yet to be announced.

RTL Managing Director Inga Leschek said: “With Heidi Klum, one of the world’s biggest entertainment personalities is coming to RTL. We’re thrilled!” So far, Klum has been a familiar face on ProSieben with “Germany’s Next Top Model”—and is expected to remain there. The casting show has been airing on the network since 2006.