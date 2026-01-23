Live Nation, the promoter of Helene Fischer’s concert at Letzigrund, is inviting local residents to the show. Officially, this is because Linkin Park played too long due to a thunderstorm interruption. But the fact is also that the Schlager spectacle isn’t sold out—just as it hasn’t been in other cities.

Residents living near Letzigrund Stadium received this letter in the mail this week. The event organizer is inviting them to a Helene Fischer concert for free.

Here's what it's all about Helene Fischer's concert on July 14 at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich is not sold out just a few days before the show.

Seats are also remaining empty at other shows on the “360° Stadium Tour.”

The organizer of the concert in Zurich is giving away tickets to local residents—officially as compensation for the rock band Linkin Park's show, which was extended due to a rain delay.

An experienced Schlager DJ is still far from writing Helene Fischer off, though. Summary created with

The musical contrast could hardly be greater: Just a few weeks ago, Linkin Park’s nu metal was blaring from Letzigrund Stadium; next Tuesday, Helene Fischer’s feel-good schlager pop is on the program. But the U.S. rockers are helping—most likely without even knowing it—to bring a little more of an audience to the German queen of Schlager.

It all started with a summer storm: When the heavens opened wide during the Linkin Park show, the band paused their performance for a good half hour. As a result, the guitars kept blaring until 11 p.m., instead of 10:30 p.m. as mandated by the city.

To make up for the 30 minutes of lost sleep in the neighborhood, Live Nation, the promoter of both shows, is offering residents free tickets to Helene Fischer’s concert on July 14. The letter will be in their mailboxes one week before the concert.



1 / 2 Dieses Flugblatt hatten hunderte Haushalte rund um das Stadion Letzigrund eine Woche vor dem Konzert im Briefkasten. Image : blue News

Other shows aren't sold out either

Most concerts at Letzigrund sell out quickly. Hecht recently managed to do so in 90 minutes. Tickets for Helene Fischer aren’t selling quite as well—otherwise, Live Nation wouldn’t be able to just invite several thousand local residents to the stadium on a whim. The promoter is allowing a maximum of four tickets per household.

In 2023, Helene Fischer’s management announced the “360° Stadium Tour”: fifteen concerts in eleven cities across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, all in five weeks. The penultimate show is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Letzigrund Stadium. Tickets are also still available for the final show at Munich’s Allianz Arena, which takes place eight days earlier.

The reviews for the shows are good, and the turnout is strong, but not all seats are filled. For example, the news portal “Echt Stuttgart” is surprised that, on the eve of the show in the capital of Baden-Württemberg, tickets are still available—not “somewhere way up in the back behind the last steel truss,” but for regular seats in several sections: Category 1 and Category 3, at prices ranging from about 112 to 165 euros.”

Ticketcorner paints a similar picture on Friday, four days before the show at Letzigrund: Seats are available in various categories, ranging from standing room tickets for 99 francs to the “VIP 1” package for 815 francs. In addition to the unsold regular tickets, as of July 10 at 3:50 p.m., there are 133 resale tickets from concertgoers looking to sell their tickets.

The stadiums in Dresden and at one of the two shows in Cologne weren't quite full either.

Tickets are still on sale for both the more expensive and less expensive seats for Helen Fischer's show on July 14, 2026. Screenshot of Ticketcorner

And that's not all: It wasn't until after the tour was announced that another Amsterdam date was added to Helene Fischer's tour. On June 30, she was scheduled to perform her 360° show at the Johan Cruijff Arena, which has a maximum concert capacity of 72,000 seats. At the last minute, the local promoter Mojo rescheduled the concert, according to stadium website “‘for production-related reasons unrelated to the venue’ to Arnhem, 100 kilometers away, and specifically to the Gelredome, which can accommodate 34,000 concertgoers. But even this arena, half the size, did not fill up.

Less than two weeks before the big night, ticket holders received an email about the change, which particularly upset those who had already booked a hotel in Amsterdam or couldn’t make it to the new venue in time.

Organizer Disputes

Live Nation disagrees with the assessment that Helene Fischer no longer fills stadiums: “The tour and ticket sales have gone very well so far, as expected. The Stuttgart show sold out with just under 55,000 tickets.” The artist’s popularity remains unparalleled.

The spokesperson explained the free tickets as follows: “It’s not unusual to allow residents living near a stadium to attend a concert, since they may be inconvenienced by the traffic.”

The eyewitness who received the letter explains that he has lived in the immediate vicinity of the stadium since 2012 and has never been invited to a concert during that time, not even when the entire neighborhood was declared a restricted area, as was the case, for example, during Taylor Swift’s two performances.

Has Helene Fischer passed her prime?

To call Helene Fischer’s 2026 tour a flop would, however, be an exaggeration. Several hundred thousand fans have attended the eleven concerts so far. Nevertheless, the question arises as to whether the German queen of pop-Schlager has passed her peak or whether the ticket prices have exceeded her fans’ pain threshold.

Of course, the fact that large stadium concerts cost a three-digit amount doesn’t apply only to Helene Fischer. The growth is impressive nonetheless. In 2015, according to “Bild”, the most expensive ticket for Helene Fischer’s stadium tour at the time cost 85 euros. A good ten years later, that price wouldn’t even get you the cheapest standing-room-only ticket.

Erich Neunschwander has a clear opinion on Helene Fischer’s popularity. For over 30 years, he has been spinning Schlager hits—among other genres—all across the country as DJ Wollana. “Atemlos,” “Herzbeben,” “Morgen früh küss ich dich wach”—and whatever else the hits are called—still instantly draw the pop-Schlager crowd onto the dance floor, the DJ emphasizes. “Helene Fischer is and will always be the biggest star in the Schlager world,” he says with conviction.

“She’s not used to her tour not being completely sold out, but that’s complaining at the highest level. What other pop star fills soccer stadiums?” He points out that Helene Fischer hasn’t performed for quite some time—she gave birth to a daughter in 2021 and another in 2025—and hasn’t released any new songs. “Even bigger stars have had their ups and downs; Kylie Minogue has disappeared from the scene three times and always come back. Even Madonna hasn’t had nothing but high points.”

Last-minute travelers have a good chance this time

On top of that, the pop audience—which mainly likes Helene Fischer’s newer songs—is less loyal than die-hard Schlager fans. He himself hopes to hear as many older hits as possible at Letzigrund from the Schlager Queen’s early career.

Neuenschwander bought his ticket a good two months ago. “Before that, I didn’t know if I’d be here,” he explains. So he, too, didn’t jump at the chance right away when advance sales opened.

This is great news for those who decide to go on a whim. They might still be able to buy a ticket just before the concert. And it’s definitely great news for the residents living near Letzigrund Stadium who received a free ticket.

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