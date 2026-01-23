Karina has fulfilled her dream of living among olive, citrus, and fig trees in Apulia. The expat enjoys the sea, cooking, and exploring her adopted home in southern Italy. Nine dogs and two cats keep things lively on her property. Now she’s looking for a fun-loving man who will make plans for the future with her and share life in the south.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 22nd season of “Farmer, Single, Seeking” premieres in late summer 2026 on 3+ and builds on a track record of 22 weddings and 33 children across 21 seasons.

Singles from several Swiss cantons as well as southern Italy will begin their search for love this summer, accompanied by Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi.

Also returning: Farmer Res. In the 16th season of “Farmer, Single, Seeking…,” he seemed to have found true love in Ruth, but their relationship fell apart last year.

“Farmer, Single, Seeking” is one of Switzerland’s most successful TV matchmaking shows. After 21 seasons, the results are impressive: 22 weddings and 33 children. This summer, too, new contestants are taking the plunge into this TV adventure, hoping to find true love. blue News introduces them.

With Karina, the popular dating show is going international: The 65-year-old lives as an expat in Apulia, southern Italy, on an estate with grapevines, olive, citrus, and fig trees. Surrounded by nine dogs, two cats, and the Mediterranean way of life, she’s looking for a partner who’s ready to start a new chapter with her under the Italian sun.

Res is back on the show as well. In Season 21, the farmer from Bern seemed to have found his true love in Ruth, but the relationship fell apart last year. For Res, however, that’s no reason to give up: He knows that love on the farm is possible—and that’s why he’s stepping in front of the cameras once again. Now he hopes that his second attempt will be the right one.