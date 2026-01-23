After a two-year wait, “House of the Dragon” is back. The third season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel premieres on Monday and promises more dragons, battles, and a civil war.

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 Is Here

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 Is Here Here Are Three Things You Need to Know Right Now

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Season 3 of “House of the Dragon” premieres on Monday, June 22, after a two-year wait.

The Targaryen civil war is entering its most brutal phase yet.

Fans can look forward to new dragons, epic battles, and more action.

The naval battle “Battle of the Throat” is considered one of the most spectacular events in the series.

The eight new episodes set the stage for the previously announced fourth season.

In Switzerland, the series airs on blue Premium, Sky Show, and HBO Max.

The War of the Dragons is just getting started

With Season 3, the so-called “Dance of the Dragons” reaches a new climax. The power struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and the Greens led by Queen Alicent finally escalates into open war.

The HBO series is based on George R. R. Martin’s book *Fire & Blood* and is set about 200 years before the events of *Game of Thrones*. At its heart is the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

Fans are especially eagerly awaiting the “Battle of the Narrow Sea”—a massive naval battle that’s already being hailed as one of the most spectacular sequences in the entire “Game of Thrones” saga.

HBO is focusing on more action and new dragons

While the first two seasons were primarily characterized by political power struggles, the new season is expected to focus much more on action. First images show large-scale battles, new dragons, and additional locations in Westeros.

No expense was spared behind the scenes either. HBO is reported to have invested around 160 million dollars in the eight new episodes. This ensures that “House of the Dragon” remains the network’s prestigious flagship series.

Alongside familiar faces like Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke, new characters are joining the cast.

A surprise awaits right in the opening credits

A small but notable change awaits fans in the very first minutes. For the first time since the premiere of “Game of Thrones” in 2011, composer Ramin Djawadi’s famous theme song has been reworked.

The new version sounds darker and more menacing—fitting the increasingly grim atmosphere in Westeros. At the same time, Season 3 serves as a prelude to the previously announced fourth and final season, which is set to conclude the Targaryen civil war.

Where can you watch “House of the Dragon” Season 3?

The first episode of “House of the Dragon” Season 3 will be available on blue Premium starting June 22. The fantasy series can also be streamed in Switzerland via Sky Show and HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will then air weekly until the season finale on August 10.

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