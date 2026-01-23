Star director Christopher Nolan is bringing “The Odyssey,” one of the most famous works of world literature, to the big screen. To make sure you’re fully prepared for one of the biggest movie events of the summer, blue News has summarized the key facts for you.

Ready for "The Odyssey"? Here's How to Understand the Year's Biggest Movie in Five Minutes

Here's what it's all about "The Odyssey" is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic written by Homer and tells the story of the long and perilous journey home undertaken by the Greek king Odysseus after the Trojan War.

The film begins eight years after the end of the Trojan War.

In addition to Odysseus (Matt Damon), his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) also plays a central role in the battle for the kingdom of Ithaca.

Star director Christopher Nolan largely eschews traditional fantasy and offers a more realistic interpretation of Greek mythology.

The film is currently showing at blue Cinema. Summary created with

Who is Odysseus, anyway?

The story centers on Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, the king of the Greek island of Ithaca. He is one of the most famous heroes of Greek mythology and is known less for his physical strength than for his sharp mind.

*The Odyssey* by Christopher Nolan, starring Matt Damon (2026) © 2026 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

With cunning and strategic skill, he overcomes even seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Why "The Odyssey" Still Fascinates Us Today

Even without having read Homer’s *Odyssey*, almost everyone is familiar with its basic premise. It is the story of a hero who, after a war, must embark on a perilous journey home, overcomes countless trials along the way, and ultimately returns a changed man. This narrative pattern continues to shape countless films, books, and video games to this day, from “The Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars” to “God of War” and “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” So it’s no wonder that Christopher Nolan is now turning his attention to this famous story as well.

"The Odyssey" in a Nutshell

The *Odyssey* tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus, who wants to return home to the island of Ithaca after the Trojan War. What was supposed to take only a few weeks turns into a ten-year odyssey full of dangers: He encounters cyclopes, sirens, sea monsters, and gods who constantly place new obstacles in his path. Meanwhile, his wife Penelope waits for his return and fends off numerous suitors. In the end, Odysseus returns to Ithaca and fights to reclaim his kingdom.

The Trick with the Trojan Horse

Before Odysseus embarks on his legendary journey home, he fights for ten years in the Trojan War. The conflict begins after Paris, Prince of Troy, brings Helen, the wife of the Spartan King Menelaus, to Troy. In response, the Greek kings join forces and go to war together.

The Odysseus by Christopher Nolan (2026) © 2026 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

For years, neither side managed to achieve a decisive victory. It was Odysseus who finally devised an ingenious ruse: the Trojan Horse. The Greeks feigned a retreat and left behind a giant wooden horse, inside which a select group of warriors was hiding. The Trojans pull the supposed gift of victory into their city, thereby sealing their own fate. That night, the Greek warriors emerge from the horse, open the city gates for their army, and conquer Troy.

The war is over. For Odysseus, however, this marks the beginning of the longest journey home of his life.

Why the trip home takes so long

After the victory over Troy, Odysseus and his men finally set sail. But the gods have other plans. Poseidon, the god of the sea, in particular, makes life difficult for the king. Time and again, storms blow his ships off course and force him to take new detours. What begins as a short journey home turns into a years-long odyssey full of dangers. He must stand his ground against the one-eyed cyclops Polyphemus, resist the beguiling songs of the sirens, and spends years on the island of the nymph Calypso, who refuses to let him go.

But the greatest obstacles aren’t always monsters or gods. Time and again, poor decisions, overconfidence, or the curiosity of his companions also put the journey in danger. That is precisely what makes Odysseus an unusual hero: he overcomes his adventures not only with his sword, but above all with wisdom, patience, and ingenuity.

Penelope's Own Struggle

While Odysseus is fighting for his life at sea, a very different power struggle is unfolding on Ithaca.

Since there has been no sign of Odysseus for years, many believe the king has long since died. Numerous noble suitors are besieging the palace and pressuring Penelope to marry one of them. Whoever wins her hand also hopes to rule Ithaca.

*The Odysseus* by Christopher Nolan (2026), starring Anne Hathaway © 2026 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

But Penelope stubbornly refuses. Using a famous ruse, she string her suitors along for years. She claims she must first finish the shroud for her father-in-law. During the day she weaves at it; at night she secretly unravels the threads again.

While monsters and gods await him at sea, back home it remains to be seen whether Odysseus even has a kingdom left to return to.

Hollywood's Biggest All-Star Cast of the Year

Christopher Nolan has assembled some of Hollywood's hottest stars for "The Odyssey." Matt Damon takes on the role of Odysseus, Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope, and Tom Holland plays their son Telemachus. The cast also includes Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and Mia Goth.

The star-studded cast of "Odyssey" at the premiere in London. Scott A. Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

The cast alone shows the scale Nolan is aiming for in his new epic.

Nolan Sets New Standards

"The Odyssey" is the first feature film ever to be shot entirely with IMAX 70-mm cameras. In doing so, the star director has achieved something that was long considered virtually impossible.

Since conventional IMAX cameras are extremely loud, dialogue scenes have often had to be dubbed in afterward. For “The Odyssey,” IMAX collaborated with Christopher Nolan to develop a new generation of cameras and a special sound-insulating camera housing. This made it possible, for the first time, to shoot even intimate dialogue scenes entirely with large-format IMAX cameras.

With a budget of about $250 million, "The Odyssey" is also Christopher Nolan's most expensive film.

Would you like to learn more about the movie? This video gives you a look behind the scenes.

The movie "Odyssey" is playing at blue Cinemas.