No film has ever stayed on the streaming service’s top list for such a long stretch: The animated musical adventure “KPop Demon Hunters,” which premiered a year ago, has been in Netflix’s global top ten for 52 weeks.

In mid-March, “KPop Demon Hunters” won two Oscars (Best Animated Feature; Best Original Song (“Golden”)) and took home the “Best Song Written for Visual Media” award at the Grammys in early February. (File photo)

Streaming Here's how many views "Demon Hunters" has racked up after one year

During this time, it has amassed nearly 640 million views. The fantasy film, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, was released on Netflix on June 20, 2025. It centers on the K-pop girl group Huntrix (also spelled Huntr/X). Between their performances, the pop superstar trio secretly protects humanity from demonic forces.

In mid-March, the film won two Oscars (Best Animated Feature; Best Original Song (“Golden”)) and took home the “Best Song Written for Visual Media” award at the Grammys in early February.

The fan favorite from the film is a big, blue, clumsy tiger with bright blue fur and protruding fangs, who drools and usually looks a bit dim-witted.

“The animated musical film is the most-watched Netflix title ever and is well on its way to becoming the streaming service’s biggest franchise,” Netflix announced.

On June 20, “KPop Demon Hunters” will officially celebrate its one-year anniversary. Fans will therefore have new opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

Anniversary Screenings Planned

Anniversary screenings are planned throughout the week. These in-theater events are set to take place not only in the U.S. but also in South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, as well as Austria and Germany.

The animated musical has been listed as the streaming service’s most successful film on the Netflix Top Charts for nearly eight months. However, the figure recorded there is “only” 325.1 million views.

In its charts, Netflix only takes the first 91 days of online availability into account. However, the animated film continues to rank in the top ten of the most-streamed (English-language) films every week.

If you add up all the view counts from the past 52 weeks, the total now comes to around 639.3 million views.