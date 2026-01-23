A knife attack in the Los Angeles district of Tarzana has cost "Top Gun" actor James Handy his life. Particularly explosive: the suspect is said to have called 911 himself and confessed to the crime. He has since been charged with murder.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor James Handy has died at the age of 81 after a knife attack in Los Angeles.

The alleged perpetrator is said to have alerted the police himself. The 44-year-old has been charged with murder.

Investigators are assuming that this was an isolated family case. There is no danger to the public.

The US actor James Handy is dead. The 81-year-old, who starred in "Top Gun: Maverick", "Jumanji" and numerous television series, was killed in a knife attack in Los Angeles.

According to the police in the USA, Handy was found seriously injured in the front garden of a residential building in the Tarzana district on Wednesday morning. Rescue workers took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The authorities say the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Alleged perpetrator is said to have called 911

Particularly explosive: the alleged perpetrator is said to have called 911 himself. According to the police, the 44-year-old explained on the phone that he had killed a person. The emergency services arrested him at the scene without resistance. According to media reports, he is the son of Handy's partner. The actor is said to have lived with him in a family environment.

Investigators are currently assuming that this is an isolated case. There is no danger to the public. The suspect has been charged with murder. Bail was set at two million US dollars.

James Handy was a well-known character actor. Although he rarely played leading roles, he appeared in numerous successful productions. In addition to his appearance as bartender Jimmy in "Top Gun: Maverick", he also appeared in "Logan", "Jumanji", "Alias", "Profiler", "Melrose Place" and "NYPD Blue", among others.