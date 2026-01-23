Tips for a cool apartment
How a PET bottle helps you stay cool on tropical nights
When the thermometer outside rises above 20 degrees at night, the heat robs us of sleep. But there is a remedy. With these blue News tricks, you are well prepared for hot nights.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Many people in Switzerland are sleeping badly because of the heat - and it's unlikely to get any better in the coming days.
- But there are a few tips and tricks to keep a cool head and get some rest at night.
- Keeping the windows closed during the day and using curtains or blinds to prevent daylight from coming in definitely helps. In the video, however, you will learn even better ways to stay comfortable through the night.
Transparency notice: This video was first published in August 2023.
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