On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Bella Thorne reflects on her time on the show “Shake It Up” and explains how she and Zendaya were pitted against each other on the Disney set. She also describes how the pressure to compete strained their friendship.

Here's what it's all about Disney series were cult favorites among audiences, but for the young stars, they were often marked by rivalry, sexism, and enormous pressure.

Actress Bella Thorne explains how Disney pitted her and Zendaya against each other on "Shake It Up" until an honest conversation saved their relationship.

Similar conflicts also arose in other Disney productions, such as "Hannah Montana" and "High School Musical." Summary created with

"Hannah Montana," "The Zack & Cody Hotel," "Wizards of Waverly Place." For many, these old Disney series have achieved cult status. For the young actors and actresses in front of the camera, however, they often represented a difficult and exhausting time.

Behind the scenes at the Disney Channel, there were repeated rivalries and disputes among the young stars, fueled by the media and the enormous competitive pressure of the “dream factory”—as Disney is often described.

That was also the case with “Shake It Up” (2010–2013), one of the most popular Disney series of its time. The series centers on two backup dancers, Cecelia “CeCe” Jones and Raquel “Rocky” Blue, played by Bella Thorne and Zendaya. It follows their daily lives on the dance show “Shake It Up, Chicago,” as well as their friendships and challenges outside the show.

Zendaya (left) and Bella Thorne (right) played best friends in the Disney series “Shake It Up.” But in reality, they couldn’t stand each other. Image

Although “CeCe” and “Rocky” are best friends on the show, the competitive pressure behind the scenes was enormous. In the latest episode of the talk podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Thorne recounts how she experienced that time.

Disney pitted teenagers against each other

At the start of the series, they were both 13 to 14 years old. When Thorne and Zendaya met for the first time, Thorne immediately sensed that they would get along well and that the chemistry was right. But then things got “pretty bad on set” because people around them tried to pit them against each other.

In the podcast, the 28-year-old recounts how early on she was confronted with a deeply sexist dynamic. “With women, it’s often like this: We’re supposed to fight over a single spot and tear each other down, even though there are actually plenty of spots available. But for women, there’s always just one,” she says.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Time and again, they were led to believe that there was “only one spot”—that is, room for only one successful figure. That fueled the competition. “Patriarchy has been doing this since the dawn of time,” Thorne said.

The result: Thorne and Zendaya couldn't stand each other at all during the first season.

"The Most Honest Girls' Talk of My Life"

The tension between the two became so intense that, during the filming of a crossover episode with the Disney series “Good Luck Charlie,” they abruptly left the set to talk things out and resolve their dispute.

“We slipped away to another set right in the middle of the live recording,” Thorne says. “That was really brave and rebellious of us,” she recalls. There, the two took the time to talk and “lay everything out on the table,” as Thorne puts it. “It was wonderful.”

For the actress, this conversation became a pivotal moment. It was one of her first conversations where they could simply talk from girl to girl and actually be heard. “It was one of the most honest girl talks of my life,” Thorne said. The candid conversation on set was crucial in changing her perspective and saving their relationship.

Their relationship improved significantly during the second and third seasons, and the two became close friends. They still get along well today, even though they rarely keep in touch anymore.

Feuds on "Hannah Montana" and Other Shows

Bella Thorne and Zendaya aren't the only child stars from the Disney universe who have clashed behind the scenes. Such tensions have occurred frequently.

For example, between Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment on “Hannah Montana.” In her autobiography, *Miles to Go*, Cyrus describes how she and Osment kept getting into arguments on set, even though their characters were best friends: “Emily and I tried to be friends—really, we did—but it always ended in a fight.”

Emily Osment (left) and Miley Cyrus (right) in 2006. www.imago-images.de

Cyrus later spoke openly about the enormous pressure and rivalry she and Osment faced as teenagers. Today, they have put their differences behind them and get along well.

Many young Disney stars faced enormous pressure to live up to expectations. Singer Demi Lovato was one of them. She appeared in "Camp Rock" and "Sonny Munroe."

Demi Lovato became famous through "Camp Rock" and "Sonny Munroe." imago stock&people

In later interviews, Lovato repeatedly spoke of feeling overwhelmed, constant pressure to perform, and a lack of protection from Disney. As a result, she developed depression and eating disorders, and she also suffered from severe drug and alcohol addiction.

Selena Gomez in 2007. She, too, struggled with her time at Disney. Image

Selena Gomez has also spoken on several occasions about how much she struggled with early fame. In interviews, she has discussed anxiety disorders, depression, and the pressure to constantly be “the good girl” for Disney and her millions of fans—an image that eventually took its toll on her.