Traffic jams heading south, luxury resorts by the sea, and annoyed locals: What sounds like summer 2026 actually took place 2,000 years ago in the Gulf of Naples. The Romans didn’t just invent summer vacations—they were also familiar with vacation stress, educational travel, and criticism of tourism.

“On the Veranda” (1892) by Albert Tschautsch. The painting depicts an idealized moment of Roman otium—leisure, relaxation, and consciously cultivated free time far from the daily grind of city life.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Romans were already taking summer vacations on the Gulf of Naples 2,000 years ago—complete with luxury resorts, wellness, and wild parties.

Seaside resorts like Baiae were considered the “St. Tropez of Antiquity” and drew senators, emperors, and millionaires to the coast.

Even back then, there was vacation stress, overcrowded travel routes, poor rest stops, and criticism of noisy tourists.

A luxurious ceremonial carriage from Pompeii gives a glimpse of just how modern Roman travel culture already was.

The night is noisy in Baiae on the Gulf of Naples. Music drifts in from the water. Torches are reflected in the black sea. Drunkards are bellowing on boats along the coast; somewhere, cups clink; laughter echoes between the villas. On the terraces of the bathhouses, people are still eating, drinking, and flirting. No one here wants to sleep.

The Roman philosopher Seneca the Younger hates this place. “Baiae is a place one should avoid,” he writes in the first century A.D.

Too much luxury. Too much debauchery. Too many people who used their vacations to throw all moral rules overboard.

While night owls continue to party down at the harbor, Seneca rails against noisy singers on boats, drunken partygoers, and the decadent lifestyle of the rich. At times, his letters read like the complaints of an annoyed hotel guest today about an overcrowded Mediterranean resort.

And indeed, Baiae was exactly that.

Reconstruction drawing of ancient Baiae on the Gulf of Naples. Arguably the most exclusive luxury resort in the Roman Empire, it attracted visitors with its thermal baths, palaces, and villas right on the sea. J. C. Golvin

The Saint-Tropez of antiquity. The most exclusive seaside resort of the Roman Empire. Here, senators, generals, millionaires, and emperors—along with their entourages—gather for a summer retreat. Anyone of note owns a villa overlooking the gulf.

thc The Roman Riviera The Gulf of Naples was the hub of the Roman summer retreat. Baiae (red arrow) was considered the luxury resort of antiquity, while Pompeii, Herculaneum, Puteoli, and Capri were among the most popular retreats for the Roman elite.

The area is famous for its thermal springs, its nightlife, and its affairs.

Julius Caesar vacationed here, Nero threw lavish parties, and Emperor Hadrian spent entire summers on this coast. According to tradition, Emperor Caligula even had a floating bridge built across the bay to flaunt his wealth. Rome’s power elite had hills terraced to build spectacular villas directly overlooking the sea.

The First Luxury Resort in History

In the Gulf of Naples, something emerged that comes remarkably close to our modern understanding of a vacation: a seasonal escape from the city—for relaxation, luxury, and refined self-presentation.

Historians speak of a Roman “otium” culture, a world of leisure consciously celebrated by the upper class.

Reconstruction painting of an ancient Roman villa in the famous seaside resort and luxury destination of Baiae on the Gulf of Naples. The English architect Frederick Pepys Cockerell created the depiction in the 19th century. Image: Frederick Pepys Cockerell

One could also say: The Romans invented summer vacations. At least the principle behind them. When the heat in Rome becomes unbearable, the capital empties out. Senators, judges, and wealthy families leave the center of the empire, and political affairs take a back seat.

People are drawn to the sea—with views of the villas, thermal baths, boat parties, and the desire to escape everyday life for a while. The longing for sun, water, luxury, and a different life for a time: all of this emerged here on the Gulf of Naples as early as 2,000 years ago.

Escape from the Metropolis

Rome in the height of summer must have been a nightmare. A metropolis of millions filled with smoke, garbage, animal carcasses, and overcrowded tenements. Sewage often flowed directly into the streets. Add to that the humid heat of the Tiber.

No wonder Seneca describes his escape from Rome to his vacation destination so euphorically:

“As soon as I had left the stifling air of the city behind me and the stench of the smoky kitchens [...], I felt as if I had been reborn.”

Exactly. Even the chronically indignant critic of luxury and hater of Baiae treats himself to a summer break, but unlike most of the wealthy, he didn’t travel with a huge entourage— Emperor Nero is said to have set off on vacation with 1,000 chariots—but in a simple carriage that must have looked so shabby that, by his own admission, Seneca felt ashamed of it.

Of course, he knew what he was talking about: the Stoic philosopher was himself filthy rich—in part due to his proximity to Nero’s imperial court. Nevertheless, he liked to portray himself as a champion of ancient Roman modesty.

Vacations, as he well knew, are a privilege of the upper class.

The vast majority of Romans stayed in the city. Those living in Rome’s stifling tenements owned neither country estates nor villas by the sea. For many ordinary Romans, summer recreation consisted of visits to the baths, chariot races, or public games.

Reconstruction drawing of the Baths of Caracalla in Rome. While the wealthy traveled to the seaside, most Romans sought refreshment and relaxation here. Image: IMAGO / imagebroker

The wealthy, on the other hand, made summer retreats their ideal way of life.

In the late Republic —that is, in the last decades before the birth of Christ—this initially meant, above all, philosophical leisure: a retreat from politics and business, time for literature, conversation, and reflection.

During the Imperial period, this increasingly evolved into a luxurious lifestyle. Seaside villas, private baths, libraries, and opulent banquets were now just as much a part of it as intellectual relaxation. The retreat became a display of wealth and status.

And for this, the Romans were willing to endure considerable hardships.

The Lamborghini of Antiquity

In 2021, archaeologists made a spectacular discovery in Civita Giuliana, a few hundred meters north of Pompeii: the remains of an extraordinary Roman chariot—four wheels, richly decorated bronze panels, silver fittings, and traces of red and black paint.

Even imprints of fabrics, ropes, and technical details have been preserved. Experts are calling it a sensational find—some even refer to it as the “Lamborghini of Antiquity.”

It was likely not an ordinary travel carriage, but rather a ceremonial vehicle used for processions, public appearances, or weddings. At the same time, the discovery provides a rare, concrete glimpse into what luxurious Roman travel carriages —known as raedae —might have looked like.

The Roman ceremonial carriage discovered near Pompeii in 2021. Although it was likely not a travel carriage, its four-wheeled design shows what more comfortable carriages in the Roman Empire might have looked like. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The raeda was the primary mode of transportation for Roman vacations: a heavy, four-wheeled wooden carriage with iron rims, pulled by two to four horses or mules. The covered carriage offered protection from the sun and rain; inside, there were padded seats or reclining benches, as well as space for family and luggage.

Hardly any other artifact tells a more compelling story of the Roman way of life: the urge to be on the move. The desire to leave Rome behind in the summer.

Vacation Traffic Jam on the Via Appia

The Romans may have invented summer vacations—but the journey there was by no means comfortable.

A good 230 kilometers separate Rome from the seaside resorts of Campania. Anyone wanting to go to Baiae, Pompeii, or Capri had to either rattle down the dusty Via Appia or venture out to sea via Ostia.

In his Satires, the poet Horace describes the days-long carriage ride full of frustration: bad water, annoying fellow travelers, sleepless nights.

“Here I declare war on my stomach, for the water is abominable [...] and the frogs and mosquitoes rob us of our sleep.”

The inns along the roads—it seems—had a miserable reputation.

In the so-called cauponae, merchants encountered soldiers, prostitutes met carters, and swindlers crossed paths with travelers. The air reeked of cheap liquor, sweat, and animals. Bedbugs and fleas were par for the course. Those wealthy enough avoided such places, preferring to spend the night on their own estates or with friends along the way.

The journey was by no means the destination; on the contrary, the trip to the vacation spot was an ordeal.

Wealthy Romans nevertheless put up with it—and tried to make their road trip south as pleasant as possible. The imperial biographer Suetonius reports that Emperor Claudius even had a special gaming table with built-in suspension constructed for his carriage so that the dice would not slip during the bumpy rides.

Tomb relief from Virunum in Carinthia, circa 100 AD: It depicts a four-wheeled travel carriage with a coachman and a female passenger—a rare visual source for Roman travel carriages. Image: Wikimedia

Those who can afford it avoid the hardships of overland travel anyway and prefer to travel by sea.

Thus, the journey itself became a status symbol.

Crowded Coasts

From Rome, the journey first heads to Ostia. Those who choose the sea route travel from there along the Tyrrhenian coast to the seaside resorts. Although many Romans fear seasickness—Cicero regularly complains about unpleasant crossings—the journey along the coast is considered far more pleasant than the dusty Via Appia.

The crossing from Ostia to the vacation metropolis often takes several days, depending on the weather and wind. The arrival, however, must have made up for the hardships: even from the sea, the coast of Campania appears like one vast vacation landscape.

White villas cling to the hills, with thermal springs steaming below, while the boats of wealthy Romans bob in the water. Strabo writes that the coast looked like “a single city”—so densely were palaces and bathing facilities lined up along the sea.

The Roman geographer’s description suggests just how crowded the coast of Campania must have been. The summer retreat of the wealthy to escape the heat had long since ceased to be a quiet affair and had become a mass phenomenon among the upper class.

The Romans may not have experienced traffic jams like those outside the Gotthard Tunnel, but their journeys south likely ended in congestion on a regular basis. Especially before the hot months, senators, merchants, servants, and entire entourages all set out simultaneously along the major highways heading south.

The Via Appia south of Rome. It was on roads like these that the journey to summer vacation began—bumpy, dusty, and significantly less comfortable than today. Image: IMAGO/Dreamstime

In Rome itself, traffic was already so chaotic that Julius Caesar imposed daytime driving bans on many vehicles in the 1st century B.C. Nevertheless, ancient authors complain about congested streets, noise, and nighttime processions of carriages.

Baiae—the St. Tropez of Antiquity

Those vacationing in Baiae did not stay in inns or guesthouses, but in villas right on the water. The upper crust had magnificent summer residences built along the hills—with marble terraces, airy colonnades, and spectacular views of the water.

Reconstruction drawing of Pliny the Younger’s Villa Laurentina. Thanks to his detailed description, it is one of the best-documented vacation villas of antiquity. Image: IMAGO/imagebroker

Many of these residences feature private thermal baths, shaded courtyards, and their own boat docks. Particularly sought-after are villas with so-called piscinae: artificially created seawater pools directly on the coast, which serve both as luxurious bathing facilities and for keeping moray eels, oysters, or other delicacies.

It wasn’t just villas and thermal baths that were part of this self-expression. Summer society also developed an astonishing passion for exotic fish.

Gaius Hirrius, a wealthy Roman of the 1st century B.C., became famous for his luxurious moray eel tanks. Ancient authors report that he clipped gold jewelry to the gills of particularly prized specimens. In Baiae, edible fish had long since ceased to be regarded merely as food, but rather as status symbols.

Summer guests spent their days bathing, strolling, or engaging in long conversations with friends and guests. They read, dictated letters, discussed philosophy, or enjoyed massages in their private thermal baths.

The famous “bikini girls” from the Villa Romana del Casale in Sicily. The mosaic depicts young Roman women engaging in sports—and proves that some leisure trends from antiquity seem surprisingly modern.

But physical activity is also part of the wealthy’s ideal otium —albeit different from today’s sports vacations with fitness programs, marathons, or mountain bike tours. The Romans did not train for performance or records. Rather, physical activity was considered part of a cultured, healthy lifestyle.

Particularly popular were walks along the coast or through the villas’ sprawling gardens. These were complemented by swimming in the sea, rowing, or exercising in the thermal baths. Many bathhouses had their own training areas and promenade halls, where exercise remained possible even during the summer heat.

Seneca describes just how lively things were there in a famous letter. The sounds of groaning weightlifters, clapping ball players, and chatting bathers echo from the bathhouse. The thermal baths were far more than just places for personal hygiene—they also served as gyms, meeting places, and social hubs.

Ball games were among the most popular leisure activities. People played with small leather balls in courtyards or on terraces overlooking the sea. The poet Martial regularly mentions such pastimes in his epigrams, often mocking the luxurious habits of Campania’s wealthy summer visitors.

A vacation in Baiae also meant seeing and being seen. Anyone who considered themselves someone of note showcased not only their villa but their entire refined lifestyle.

Oysters, Moray Eels, and Flamingo Tongues

Even today, vacations are a culinary stage: people try foods they can’t get at home, order something special, and photograph their plates. In the Gulf of Naples, things worked much the same way 2,000 years ago—except that Roman summer society turned it into a veritable competition in luxury.

In the evening, the convivium begins—the grand communal meal of the upper class. The menu features dishes that demonstrate rank, wealth, and cosmopolitanism: fresh sea bass, red mullet, oysters, moray eels, or tuna from the Gulf of Naples.

Exotic fish species from the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea are particularly sought after. The agricultural writers Varro and Columella describe how live delicacies are sometimes transported to the Italian coast in ships with water-filled tanks—a logistical luxury that only the wealthiest can afford.

Many villas in the region also feature artificial fish ponds right by the sea. There, the prized edible fish are kept fresh until dinnertime. The effort involved is enormous: some Romans invest vast sums in their private fish farms.

Roman fish pond on the coast of Alicante. Through a sophisticated system of canals and locks, the seawater was constantly renewed by the tides. The facility demonstrates the technical sophistication the Romans invested in their luxurious vacation and dining culture. Image: IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Added to this are exotic specialties from all parts of the Empire. Particularly popular, for example, were dormice, which were fattened in special clay pots and served with honey or poppy seeds. Peacocks, flamingo tongues, and elaborately seasoned seafood were also considered delicacies of haute cuisine.

Mussels, seafood, and presumably venison: The mural discovered in 2025 in the “House of Thiasos” in Pompeii offers a glimpse into the luxurious menus of wealthy Romans. Image: Pompeii Archaeological Park

To accompany the meal, they drank Falernian wine from Mons Falernus in Campania, the most expensive and famous wine of its time. Pliny the Elder described it as the best wine in the empire. Meals were enjoyed reclining on dining couches—often with a view of the sea, while the surf crashed against the coast below the villas’ marble terraces.

Vacations Far from the Hustle and Bustle

But not all Romans sought out the hustle and bustle of Baiae.

Who, if not Seneca the Younger, would have appreciated the tranquility of a secluded villa?

He writes enthusiastically about his friend Servilius Vatia’s estate near Cumae, not far from Baiae: it offers a view of the sea, yet the annoying singing boats and partygoers are far away.

Even among the wealthy, the famous vacation hotspot eventually comes to be seen by many as too loud, too crowded, and too wild.

Others take a view more akin to that of today’s vacationers, who seek to escape the hustle and bustle of overcrowded tourist destinations: less partying, more peace and quiet, scenic views, and controlled seclusion.

Emperor Tiberius therefore fled to Capri. High above the sea, he had the monumental Villa Jovis built there in the 1st century A.D.—a palace with viewing terraces, bathing facilities, and private chambers directly above the island’s cliffs.

A romantic reconstruction drawing of Villa Jovis on Capri by architect Carl Weichardt, circa 1900. In this imaginative rendering, Emperor Tiberius’s palace towers high above the steep cliffs of the Gulf of Naples. Image. C. Weichardt/Dresden

Still others are drawn less to the sea than to the cooler hilly landscape surrounding Rome. In Tivoli, east of the capital, Villa Adriana—one of the most spectacular vacation residences of antiquity—is being built.

In the 2nd century A.D., Emperor Hadrian had a gigantic villa complex built there, complete with artificial lakes, libraries, colonnades, thermal baths, and gardens—inspired by his travels through Greece and Egypt.

Sophisticated retreats for the upper class also sprang up around Lake Nemis, south of Rome. The mysterious crater lake, surrounded by dense forests, was considered particularly exclusive in antiquity. Emperor Caligula is even said to have operated gigantic pleasure boats with marble floors and bathing facilities on Lake Nemi.

An old color photograph of Villa Adriana in Tivoli. Emperor Hadrian’s luxurious residence is considered one of the most impressive examples of Roman leisure culture. IMAGO/Dreamstime

The First Educational Journeys in History

However, the villa culture on the Gulf of Naples is only one aspect of Roman travel culture. Starting in the 2nd century B.C., the upper class increasingly came to view travel itself as a status symbol and an educational experience: people no longer traveled to the sea merely for relaxation, but across the Mediterranean to visit the famous cities, sanctuaries, and wonders of the ancient world.

Especially after the conquest of Greece, many members of the elite came to view the eastern part of the Roman Empire as a cultural destination of choice. Cicero, Horace, and Julius Caesar traveled through Greece and Asia Minor.

Young aristocrats were drawn to Athens to study philosophy, hear famous orators, or visit the great sanctuaries of antiquity. Even then, Delphi, Olympia, and the island of Rhodes were among the most famous travel destinations in the ancient world.

The Stoa of Attalos in the Agora of Athens. The city was one of the most important destinations for Roman travelers seeking education. Many temples, halls, and schools of philosophy were still in operation during the Roman period. Image: IMAGO/imagebroker

Traveling within the empire’s borders was surprisingly straightforward. From Britain to Egypt, a dense network of long-distance roads and shipping routes connected the most important cities of the Mediterranean region. In administration and trade, Latin or Greek is spoken almost everywhere—languages that educated Romans are fluent in anyway.

Added to this is the so-called Pax Romana: a centuries-long period of relative stability that made travel safer than in many later eras. In the 2nd century CE, the orator Aelius Aristides raved about how one could “travel wherever one wished without fear.”

In the 2nd century AD, the Greek writer Pausanias even wrote a sort of ancient travel guide with his“Description of Greece”—including explanations of temples, statues, and local myths. He writes reverently about the Acropolis of Athens, for example, noting that it contains “everything the Greeks consider most marvelous.”

Egypt’s appeal was even greater.

The Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, and the gigantic Lighthouse of Alexandria were already among the world’s most famous sights in antiquity. Wealthy Romans traveled up the Nile, marveling at temples thousands of years old—and in doing so, sometimes behaved in surprisingly modern ways.

Archaeologists have indeed found Roman graffiti on the pyramids and other monuments. Some visitors left their mark there with simple messages that strikingly resemble today’s tourist mottos: “Apollonius was here.”

Souvenirs were already booming in ancient Rome. Travelers brought home small sphinx figurines, painted pottery from Egypt, or Greek art objects. Emperor Hadrian went even further: in his villa in Tivoli, he had some of the famous sites from his travels reconstructed.

The Vicarello cups from the 1st century CE. The route from Cádiz to Rome, with all its stages and distances, is engraved on these silver vessels—a sort of ancient travel guide. Museo Nazionale Romano

Vacations Like 2,000 Years Ago

“We travel across lands and seas to see things we overlook at home,” writes Pliny the Younger in the 1st century A.D. At the same time, Seneca mocks people who constantly change locations without thereby escaping themselves:

“You must change your mindset, not the sky (above you).”

Perhaps that is precisely where the real surprise lies: The Romans were not only familiar with long-distance travel and summer vacations—but also with a surprisingly modern form of criticism of tourism.

Two millennia separate us from the Romans. And yet their travel habits seem astonishingly familiar: the escape from the sweltering metropolis. Traffic jams on the highways. Poor rest stops. Luxury resorts for the wealthy. Overcrowded vacation spots. The desire to display one’s status while traveling—and to see famous sights with one’s own eyes.

The ceremonial carriage from Civita Giuliana symbolizes this new travel culture. The lavishly appointed vehicle serves as a reminder that, for many Romans, travel had long since become part of a luxurious lifestyle. People made themselves as comfortable as possible for long journeys, traveling with luggage, an entourage, and luxury—no longer just for war, trade, or politics, but also for relaxation, education, or simply for pleasure.

And suddenly, the Romans don’t seem so far away anymore.

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