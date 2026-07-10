The biggest highlight of a Zara Larsson concert is no longer just the song itself. A simple concert idea has evolved into a global social media phenomenon and now thrills fans on every tour.

The Story Behind the Viral Hype How TikTok Is Turning Zara Larsson's Song "Lush Life" Into a Mega-Hit 10 Years Later

Here's what it's all about Singer Zara Larsson's dance routine to her song "Lush Life" is the highlight of every one of her concerts.

A 16-year-old student from Amsterdam helped the trend gain worldwide popularity. The viral hype propelled the ten-year-old song back to the top of the charts.

A huge community has sprung up around the choreography, featuring tutorials and fan rankings.

Watch her concert from this year's Montreux Jazz Festival on Sunday, July 12, 2026, live on free TV at blue Zoom. Summary created with

Anyone who saw Zara Larsson (28) perform live last week at OpenAir St. Gallen probably realized right away that the biggest highlight of her concert is no longer just her biggest hit, “Lush Life.”

Just before the chorus, the Swedish pop singer stops the show. Thousands of fans hold up signs they’ve drawn themselves or use gestures to try to catch Zara’s attention, hoping to join her on stage to perform the viral “Lush Life” dance.

For the selected fan, it's a dream come true. For many concertgoers, this very moment has become the highlight of the show. And Zara Larsson looks forward to it every night, too:

«That's my favorite part of the show—but also the hardest.»

After all, she has to choose exactly one person every night.

Today, that moment is an integral part of the show. It all started with a 16-year-old high school student in Amsterdam and a video that went viral in no time.

A 16-year-old sparks the hype

The phenomenon made its breakthrough in Amsterdam in late 2025. Zara Larsson had, admittedly, occasionally invited fans onto the stage during concerts to perform the “Lush Life” dance before. But it was the performance by Julia Sophie Coer—who was 16 at the time—that made the concert concept famous worldwide.

What initially seemed like an ordinary moment at a concert turned into the breakthrough of the “Lush Life” trend within a few hours. Julia danced the choreography with such ease and infectious joy, as if she were part of Zara Larsson’s dance crew. The clip spread like wildfire on social media.

The performance made Julia famous overnight. International media outlets such as ABC, the BBC, and *People* reported on the student, who later even appeared as a guest on the U.S. morning show *Good Morning America*. Zara Larsson sent her a personal video message there:

«Your performance sparked something. The energy that people now bring to the stage at every concert is inspired by you.»

For Julia herself, the moment felt completely surreal at first. “I panicked a little. All I could think was, ‘Oh my God, this is really happening,’” she said later. Today, she says the video means the world to her and will always hold a special place in her life.

Fans Turn "Lush Life" Into an Internet Hit

What began with Julia quickly became a staple of every Zara Larsson show within just a few months.

On TikTok, people have been posting tutorials, reaction videos, and rankings of the best stage performances. After every concert, fans discuss who nailed the dance the best.

#LushLife #FanDance #PopDanceHits #TikTokDance ♬ original sound - 1980s89 @1980s890 💃🎶 Top 7 Fans Dancing “Lush Life” with Zara Larsson 🎶💃 Celebrate the infectious energy of Zara Larsson and her hit Lush Life through the eyes of her fans! These top 7 dance moments showcase amazing choreography, joyful moves, and the global love for this pop anthem. Perfect for TikTok inspiration and dance challenges! ✨🎧 Which fan dance made you want to join in? 👀💃 #ZaraLarsson

One reason for its success is likely the choreography itself. It's catchy, fun, and relatively easy to follow along with.

A dance brings back a global hit

Even “Lush Life” itself is enjoying a resurgence more than ten years after its release. Thanks to the viral dance trend, the song stormed the charts once again and reached number one in Germany, Austria, Norway, and the Czech Republic, among other countries. In Switzerland, the global hit climbed once again to No. 3 on the official charts.

Another TikTok craze shows that the trend has long since taken on a life of its own. Fans discovered that the “Lush Life” choreography fits surprisingly well with Korn’s 1998 nu-metal classic “Freak On a Leash.” In no time at all, countless videos emerged showing the same dance moves being performed to a completely different song.

For Zara Larsson, this is probably the greatest validation: Ten years after its release, “Lush Life” not only continues to thrill fans from back then, but—thanks to a single concert concept—is also reaching an entirely new generation.

Zara Larsson Live on Free-to-Air TV

If you want to experience the viral “Lush Life” moment for yourself, you’ll have another chance soon. Zara Larsson will perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival on Sunday, July 12, and you can watch the concert on free TV at blue Zoom.

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