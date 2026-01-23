Iris Berben speaks more honestly than ever about getting older. The actress reveals why she struggles with it, why she avoids social media - and what has become really important to her at the age of 75.

"I'm happy that I'm still around": Iris Berben appeared on the red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Iris Berben (75) on growing old "I don't think it's nice at all"

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iris Berben talks openly about getting older - "I don't like it at all"

talks openly about getting older - "I don't like it at all" The 75-year-old actress admits: "You notice it's getting slower, it's getting more tiring"

Despite her melancholy, Berben remains positive: "I'm happy that I'm still around."

Iris Berben is 75 years old. On the fringes of the Cannes Film Festival, the actress spoke to the magazine "Bunte " about getting older - and found some unusually frank words.

"I don't like it at all," said Berben. And continued: "I thought I would be more confident."

The actress says she can feel how her everyday life is changing more and more clearly: "You notice it's getting slower, it's getting more tiring, you take a deep breath more often." She then adds with a laugh: "But I'm happy that I'm still around."

For Berben, it's important to stay mentally alert

Iris Berben also emphasizes: "When you're 75, it's important that you try to maintain your strength, that you stay awake and curious."

It is particularly important for the actress to stay mentally alert. "Also to deal with changes with curiosity rather than fear. That's ideal, and it's the best driver - for me at least."

The actress, on the other hand, has little use for social ideals of beauty. For her, growing old has "little to do with looks and the loss of beauty".

Berben does not want to be reduced to outward appearances

Her own attitude towards herself is much more important. "I like myself above all when I am good friends with myself," says Iris Berben to "Bunte".

Social media also deliberately does not play an important role in the actress's life. She is particularly put off by the "unrealistic self-portrayals".

And further: "This reduction to appearances and the comments from anonymity - I don't want to expose myself to that," Berben explains her decision.

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