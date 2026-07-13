Sam Neill was known for films such as “Jurassic Park” and “The Piano.” He has now died at the age of 78. Here’s how his friends and colleagues are reacting.

Here's what it's all about New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died at the age of 78.

Here's how celebrities and friends are reacting to his death. Summary created with

Stars and colleagues are mourning the loss of New Zealand actor Sam Neill. The star of films such as “Jurassic Park” and “The Piano” died on Monday at the age of 78. Reactions to his death:

Steven Spielberg

“Sam was an exceptionally pleasant person to work with,” the director said. “I loved filming all the ‘Jurassic’ movies with him. Together with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will forever be our ‘Jurassic’ family, and Sam will never be forgotten by us or by his many millions of fans around the world.”

Cillian Murphy

“Like everyone who knew Sam and worked with him, I both admired and revered him,” the actor said. “He was one of the kindest, funniest, and gentlest people—and one of the greatest actors... Rest in peace.”

Nicole Kidman

“Sam was one of the greats; it was a joy to spend time with him,” the actress told the *Sydney Morning Herald*. “He was charming, friendly, humorous, and intelligent. We will miss him dearly, and my condolences go out to his family.”

Sharon Lawrence

“My condolences and my appreciation for the immense joy and talent that Sam Neill has brought to our industry,” the actress wrote on the platform X. “Do yourself a favor and search for ‘Dean Spanley’ on a streaming service—it’s wonderful, and the film will soothe a part of your soul that needs it right now.”

Kylie Minogue

"Vale Sam," the singer wrote on Instagram—a Latin expression for "farewell" that is commonly used in Australia and New Zealand.

Toni Collette

“I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You wonderful person. Our great friend,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “You’re already missed so much. Rest in peace, wherever you are.”