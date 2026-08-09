In the refreshingly honest coming-of-age drama “Ketticè,” Monica Bellucci plays the mother of a teenager who seems to have no prospects. blue News met with the director and the charismatic young lead actor in Locarno for an interview.

Here's what it's all about "Ketticè" is set in Palermo in the early 2010s and tells a candid and natural story about the challenges of youth and parenting.

The main character, Giulio, seems lost and listless; he’s doing poorly in school and doesn’t want to play soccer anymore—only the rebellious Ketty still piques his interest.

The mother of the teenage protagonist is played by Italian film icon Monica Bellucci.

blue News met with director Giovanni Tortorici and lead actor Salvatore Gallina at the world premiere in Locarno. Summary created with

Many viewers are likely to see themselves reflected in the young characters from Giovanni Tortorici’s *Ketticè*. This coming-of-age drama feels more natural than most films about growing up ever do.

It follows 16-year-old Giulio and initially depicts, in a humorous and carefree way, how he plays soccer with his friends, often goes out at night and smokes weed, meets girls, shares his first French kisses, and is always up for pranks and cheeky remarks. But his encounter with the sassy, rebellious Ketty changes Giulio.

Criticism of Parenting Culture

And with that, the film’s initially carefree mood takes a turn. For while his fascination with Ketty and their shared joint-smoking grows ever stronger, he increasingly loses interest in everything else in life. The two seem lost in this world, lacking perspective and direction. His mother—played with sensitivity and wonderfully hysterical flair by Monica Bellucci—is seriously worried about her son. The arguments between the two grow increasingly heated. And his father (Tommaso Cristiano Wirz) can’t seem to connect with Giulio either.

In “Ketticè,” Tortorici highlights the dangers of drug use. Above all, however, he offers a very authentic critique of the culture of parenting and the educational system in his country. As the film shows, there seems to be a kind of generational divide.

Produced by Luca Guadagnino

blue News interviewed the young lead actor Salvatore Gallina and director Tortorici during the world premiere in Locarno. Both raved about working with acting legend Monica Bellucci. And Tortorici’s film also draws heavily on his own personal experiences and perspectives. That’s probably why it comes across as so natural and honest.

By the way, "Ketticè" was produced by Luca Guadagnino, director of hit films such as "Call Me by Your Name" and “Challengers”.

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