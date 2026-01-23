Italian director Giovanni Tortorici celebrated the world premiere of his film “Ketticè” on Saturday at the Locarno Film Festival, where it is screening in the main competition. In this interview, he explains what his film is about.

It’s no surprise that Giovanni Tortorici, born in 1996, drew on his own youth for his new film: The story of 16-year-olds Giulio (Salvatore Gallina) and Ketty (Rachele Testagrossa), who distract themselves from the monotony of life in a Sicilian town with parties, pot-smoking get-togethers, and online chats, is set in 2012. However, the film is less autobiographical than Tortorici’s feature film debut, *Diciannove*, from 2024.

Although his time in Palermo as a 16-year-old was central to his film, he tells the Keystone-SDA news agency in a café in Locarno, there was also plenty of room for “license.” He has blended real-life experiences with fictional elements.

Abusive Relationships

The film focuses on the power dynamics between adults and adolescents. Parents and teachers are portrayed as watchful, disciplining, and punitive, which Tortorici views as paternalistic. That is the central theme of his new work. He argues that behind the claim of helping young people stay on the right path lie “oppressive and exploitative dynamics.”

Giulio’s mother is a case in point. She is played by the iconic Monica Bellucci, who, incidentally, traveled to the event with the director, the two lead actors, and producer Luca Guadagnino (director of *Call Me by Your Name*). Bellucci’s character is emotionally unstable and treats her son in a completely inappropriate manner. “For the mother, I drew inspiration more from a certain type of woman from a specific social class,” Tortorici explains. This is because Giulio comes from a wealthy family and, unlike most people in Palermo, lives in an elegant villa.

Inciting Violence

But anyone watching this coming-of-age film will first and foremost notice the behavior and social norms among the teenagers. A lack of prospects and resignation, violence, and cutthroat competition are commonplace here. The film portrays the relationships between the girls in particular as aggressive: they hurl the most vulgar insults at each other, and it can even happen—much to the boys’ delight—that a fight breaks out.

The most sincere friendship, however, develops between Ketty and Giulio. “They meet to build a sense of freedom together, an escape from all these suffocating relationships,” says Tortorici. In this way, “a space of carefree ease” develops between the two. Among their escape strategies is smoking excessive amounts of weed, usually in the car.

Language and Social Classes

Giulio and Ketty come from two different social classes: He attends a private high school, while she lives in more modest circumstances and attends a public school with a poor reputation. The divide between the social classes in the film is also evident in the use of the Sicilian dialect.

Tortorici tried to replicate the way people spoke in Palermo in 2012 by switching between regional Italian and dialect. He says that speaking dialect was popular among young people back then. Ketty’s “more free” and “more vulgar” way of speaking is appealing to Giulio because it contrasts with his own, more rigid world.

Arab Influence

The Arabic music at the beginning and end of “Ketticè” highlights Sicily’s cultural layers. “I believe that, in a way, Arabic music says a lot about the spirit that is still very much alive in Sicilian culture,” says Tortorici.

More than ten years after that period—which was also his own youth—he believes that life for young people in Palermo has hardly changed. The young amateur actors were discovered in public spaces, in what is known as a “street casting.” On the film set, Tortorici observed ways of thinking and heard expressions that were also characteristic of his own generation. “I think the changes are more superficial—for example, in clothing, but also in music.”