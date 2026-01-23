The free program for the 60th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival gives Swiss artists a special place. Among them is Fauste, a young artist from Fribourg, who wowed the crowd on the Super Bock Stage on Monday evening with her intimate pop music infused with political undertones.

Fauste worked as part of a duo with BARON.E for five years before BARON.E launched his own artistic project.

“I’m very proud to be here tonight,” said Fauste. All around her: white sheets adorning the stage on both sides. An armchair and a bed: they, too, are covered with similar cloths. On them, two dancers doze, waiting for the second note before bringing their delicate, robotic movements to life.

Another sheer fabric—this time red—wraps around Fauste’s waist and then around her head; her real name is Faustine Pochon. The colors echo those of the Palestinian flag hanging from her synthesizer.

Politics has made its way not only onto the stage but into every aspect of the young woman’s life. On the sidelines of a festival in October 2025, she had used her “small voice” to call for a free Palestine.

On the shores of Lake Geneva, Fauste breathes life into the sounds of her latest project: “Cortisone,” “Hardcore,” “Haiku,” and “Vilaine fille.” By her side is Yverdon-based artist Cem Tem, who has since become her boyfriend and with whom she composed “QLVEB,” a track that was released just under two weeks ago: “Qu’est-ce que la vie est belle” (“How beautiful life is”).

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There are wonderfully jerky transitions between the pieces. Time and again, snippets of conversation can be heard between the tracks—conversations marked by a sense of familiarity that evoke the intimacy with which she composes her music.

Fauste will be performing on Swiss stages several times this summer. Among other events, she is scheduled to appear at the “Les Georges” festival in Fribourg and at “P’tit du Gros” in Le Noirmont in the Jura.