U.S. influencer Sara Gilson and her estranged husband were found dead in Oklahoma. Shortly before, Gilson had publicly made serious accusations against her husband in a TikTok video.

Here's what it's all about An influencer from Oklahoma and her husband die in what is believed to be a homicide.

Shortly before that, Sara Gilson had publicly made serious accusations against her husband.

An investigation had already been launched against the basketball coach based on allegations made by a teenage girl. Summary created with

U.S. influencer Sara Gilson and her estranged husband, Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, were found dead in the U.S. state of Oklahoma at the end of July. Based on current information, authorities believe that Duffey first killed Gilson and then took his own life, as reported by the "New York Post" reports.

The exact circumstances are still unclear; the investigation is ongoing. However, a social media post by Gilson suggests that the tragedy was preceded by a marital dispute. On July 11, the 43-year-old influencer posted a TikTok video in which she made serious allegations against Duffey: “I’m preparing for Netflix to release a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband, whom I’ve just learned is a pedophile.”

The video was created as part of a TikTok trend in which users create what appear to be clips from a fictional Netflix documentary about their lives. In Gilson’s case, however, the post referred to a real conflict in her marriage and to allegations that had already become public at that time.

Gilson had over 90,000 followers on TikTok. Instagram/Sara Gilson

"She was happy on her last day"

An investigation was launched against Duffey, a youth basketball coach, following allegations made by a 15-year-old player on his team. According to court documents reported by the local newspaper "The Oklahoman" reported, Duffey is alleged to have made inappropriate contact with the girl and behaved inappropriately toward her.

Back in June, Gilson—who had two children from a previous relationship—had filed for a protective order against Duffey. According to U.S. media reports, she stated in court documents that her husband had threatened to commit suicide and was in possession of a firearm. The court subsequently ordered Duffey to stay away from his wife.

Gilson's girlfriend, Kelsi Lard, told *People* magazine "People" that she had seen Gilson on the very day of her death. “On her last day, she was happy. As always, she was joking and making me laugh,” Lard is quoted as saying. She wants Gilson to be remembered as a person who loved life.

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