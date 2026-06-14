One year after the robbery at the Geiss family’s luxury estate in Saint-Tropez, French authorities are making progress in solving the case. Here’s what investigators have uncovered so far and what questions remain.

Carmen and Robert Geiss were injured in the robbery at the reality TV family’s villa. (File photo)

The investigation is progressing very well, Laurence Barriquand, the deputy public prosecutor of Draguignan, told the German Press Agency.

Three suspects were arrested and taken into custody six months ago. The prosecutor’s office could not yet say whether investigators are targeting any additional suspects or whether a criminal trial is already being considered.

What happened during the June robbery?

During the robbery on the night of June 14–15, 2025, masked and armed perpetrators broke into the Geiss family’s villa near Ramatuelle, close to Saint-Tropez. The couple reported being threatened and injured. Carmen Geiss suffered injuries to her neck, and Robert Geiss said he was kicked in the ribs. Valuables were also stolen. “We had to open the safes,” Robert Geiss said at the time. The public prosecutor’s office in charge confirmed the robbery but did not comment on the details.

After the robbery, the Geiss family increased security at their estate with an alarm system and new video surveillance. In addition, a fence approximately three meters high was erected around the property.

The TV show “Die Geissens” has been airing since 2011

Carmen and Robert Geiss were both born in Cologne and have been married since 1994. At the time, the entrepreneur owned a sportswear label, while Carmen worked as a model and fitness trainer. Since 2011, the couple has been offering glimpses into their jet-set lifestyle through their TV show “Die Geissens – eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie.”