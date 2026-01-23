With hits like “You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul” and “Cheri Cheri Lady,” Modern Talking was one of the most successful pop duos of the 1980s. Now, a surprising statement from a band member raises the question: Are Dieter Bohlen and Thomas Anders planning a comeback?

Dieter Bohlen and Thomas Anders Is Modern Talking making a comeback? One person isn't happy about it at all

Here's what it's all about Dieter Bohlen apparently wants to bring Modern Talking back on stage.

However, Thomas Anders has rejected the plans for a comeback.

The relationship between the two former bandmates has been considered strained for years. Summary created with

With hits like “You're My Heart, You're My Soul” and “Cheri Cheri Lady,” Modern Talking was one of the most successful pop duos of the 1980s. Now Dieter Bohlen wanted to bring the band back on stage—but Thomas Anders has apparently turned down the proposal.

As reported by "RTL.de" reports, Bohlen has already reached out to his former bandmate. Anders, however, told the station that he is looking “ahead with many new ideas”—referring to his solo career.

Bohlen and Anders parted ways amid a dispute in 1987, but made a comeback together between 1998 and 2003. Since then, the two have gone their separate ways.

Nevertheless, according to Bohlen, interest in Modern Talking remains as strong as ever. The "Bild" newspaper, he said that an international concert promoter had offered him ten joint performances. There had also been inquiries about a documentary and a musical. But Anders wants nothing to do with any of that.

Anders: “We’re not on the same wavelength”

It's no secret that their relationship has been considered strained for years. In an interview with blue News, Thomas Anders said, that he no longer has any contact with Dieter Bohlen.

When asked if that made him sad, the musician replied: “To be honest, I closed that chapter of my life a few years ago. Dieter Bohlen and I are just too different. We’re not on the same wavelength—but that doesn’t mean I don’t acknowledge his achievements as a musician.”

At the same time, he emphasized: “At some point, it dawned on me: We’re not a good fit, even though fate wanted us to make international music history together. And between you and me: Maybe the audience even found it exciting, to a certain extent, that we’re two such different guys.”

More videos from this section