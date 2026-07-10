"The Odyssey" by master director Christopher Nolan is one of the year's biggest cinematic highlights. But the film sparked some controversy in the run-up to its release with the release of the trailer. Following its world premiere in London, the first reviews are now in.

A New Epic by Christopher Nolan Is this the best movie of the year? The first reactions to “The Odyssey” are in

"Looking forward to everything that's yet to come"

"Christmas carols have been playing from morning to night since the first Advent"

Here's what it's all about "The Odyssey" is Christopher Nolan's interpretation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

The story recounts King Odysseus’s adventurous journey home after the Trojan War, during which he encounters various mythical creatures.

The star-studded fantasy film features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, among others.

"The Odyssey" will be available on blue starting July 16, 2026 Cinema. Summary created with

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has been called an “absolute triumph,” as reported by the British newspaper “The Guardian” following the world premiere in London. Expectations and anticipation were already sky-high—and have just risen even further.

No wonder—after all, the British-American master director is responsible for excellent films such as the “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception,” and “Interstellar,” with which he has built up a huge fan base.

For his latest film “Oppenheimer”, Nolan was awarded the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director—the long-overdue crowning achievement for his outstanding filmography.

Emotional Intimacy Despite an Epic Production

Christopher Nolan is the perfect choice to adapt a legendary epic like Homer’s *The Odyssey*, which dates back to the 8th or 7th century B.C. Hardly any other director understands so well how to bring epic stories to life in a breathtaking way while simultaneously creating an emotional connection and maintaining a sense of authenticity.

Nolan is a visionary—one of Hollywood's few remaining auteur filmmakers who shoots his films "on location" and oversees every step of the process.

Controversies in the Run-up

However, as the trailers were released, “The Odyssey” not only sparked waves of enthusiasm but also sparked several controversies. First, the modern spoken English with an American accent was criticized. Among other things, the word “Dad” is used, which many feel is inappropriate for a film adaptation of an ancient story.

Christopher Nolan responded by saying that while it might have been naive of him, he wanted a down-to-earth story. This, too, is a reference to the tangibility and relatability he creates in his films.

The armor also came under fire. Some said it was too modern, dark, and shiny, and looked like Batman costumes. I wonder if that was intentional, Mr. Nolan?

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The casting of Helena of Troy also sparked a heated, nasty debate. The role is played by the dark-skinned Lupita Nyong’o, which prompted far-right activists on social media to launch a full-blown smear campaign. Even Elon Musk harshly criticized Nolan’s decision, saying he was “pissing” on Homer’s grave.

Nyong’o herself reacted calmly and pointed out that it was a mythological story. She also noted that the cast represents the whole world and that she fully supports Nolan’s intention.

Entire shoot with IMAX cameras

Given all the controversy, it’s all the more gratifying that the initial reactions following the world premiere in London have been very positive. Nolan fans and movie lovers can look forward to a visually stunning, gripping epic. Incidentally, “The Odyssey” was shot entirely with IMAX cameras—a first in cinema history.

In addition to Lupita Nyong’o, who was mentioned earlier, numerous other Hollywood stars appear in “The Odyssey.” Matt Damon plays the lead role of Odysseus, and Anne Hathaway plays his wife, Penelope. Also appearing are Robert Pattinson and the newlywed dream couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

"The Odyssey" premieres on July 16 on blue Cinema.

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