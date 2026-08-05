On the opening night of the 79th Locarno Film Festival, Italian actress Isabella Rossellini was honored with the Excellence Award. The Locarno Film Festival is one of the most prestigious in the world, Rossellini said on the Piazza Grande.

"I am deeply moved to receive this award," said the Italian actress. In particular, she said, it fills her with pride to be on equal footing with her father and older brother—both of whom have also been honored at Locarno—thanks to this award.

Her father—director Roberto Rossellini—received the Locarno “Grand Prix,” the predecessor to the Golden Leopard, in 1948 for his film *Germania anno zero*. Isabella Rossellini’s half-brother, the Italian producer and director Renzo Rossellini, was also honored at the Locarno Film Festival. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

"Driven by Curiosity"

In his laudatory speech, Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, praised Rossellini as an artist who had always been ahead of her time. Driven by great curiosity and creativity, she never followed any dictates but instead led a unique career. In this sense, Rossellini resembles a Renaissance figure, Nazzaro concluded.

On the second night of the festival—Thursday, August 6—Rossellini will be seen in one of her signature roles when David Lynch’s film *Wild at Heart* (1990) is screened on the Piazza Grande. She will also meet with the audience on Thursday morning at the Forum Spazio Cinema.