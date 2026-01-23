To kick off the Paléo Festival, Suzane and Twenty One Pilots, among others, took the stage at the Grande Scène. Since we couldn’t decide between them, we’re covering both concerts. One stage, two very different atmospheres!

49th edition of the Paléo Festival It's the first day of Paléo, and sparks are already flying

It's the first day of Paléo, and sparks are already flying

Here's what it's all about Suzane kicks off the Paléo Festival with plenty of energy and songs from *Millennium*. A gold record on stage makes for an emotional moment.

Twenty One Pilots thrill the audience with a musically and visually spectacular show full of lights, flames, smoke, and fireworks. Hits like “Heathens” and “Stressed Out” in particular spark huge excitement.

The finale, featuring “Trees,” is the highlight of the evening. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun perform on platforms above the audience and bring the concert to a close with confetti and fireworks. Summary created with

French singer Suzane opens the Paléo Festival on the Grande Scène in front of an already packed crowd. The 35-year-old is overwhelmed by the large turnout and thanks the audience for the warm welcome.

With songs from her latest album, *Millennium*, four dancers, and plenty of energy, she has the audience singing along and dancing from the very start.

The surprise presentation of a gold record on stage provides an emotional highlight.

After thanking her label and her team, she says, visibly moved: “This is really getting to me right now—sorry. I have you all to thank for this. Thank you so much!”

Visibly moved, Suzane thanks her fans before bringing the concert to a close with “Lendemain de fête” and an atmospheric finale.

Twenty One Pilots put on a spectacular show

A few hours later, Twenty One Pilots takes the stage at the Grande Scène—and the American duo puts on a fireworks show in the truest sense of the word.

The show is a hit across the board: musically, vocally, and visually. Singer Tyler Joseph switches effortlessly between rap, soulful piano ballads, catchy pop songs, and rock-inspired passages. Drummer Josh Dun wows the audience with his boundless energy.

Almost every song is accompanied by elaborate lighting effects, smoke, flames, or fireworks. While the audience cheers for every song, some hits are received with particularly frenetic enthusiasm. As early as “Heathens,” the fifth song in the set, countless smartphones are raised into the air for the first time. The Grande Scène and the stairs in front of it are packed to capacity.

"Drumshow" also provides a moment of surprise. Drummer Josh Dun steps down from the stage, greets the audience, and then climbs a ladder set up on the side. Once at the top, he pulls back a black cloth—revealing a second drum set hidden underneath. From up there, he finishes playing the song.

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Of course, “Stressed Out” is a must. The audience recognizes the hit after just the first few bars and sings along at the top of their lungs, while flames and fireworks light up the stage.

To wrap things up, the duo returns for an encore with “Trees.” The crowd jumps and sings along enthusiastically. The finale is spectacular: Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun end up standing on platforms above the audience, carried by the fans. As they keep the beat on drums, smoke, flames, fireworks, and confetti shoot into the air once again—a spectacular conclusion to an impressive festival evening.