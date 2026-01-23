From the pinnacle of pop to outer space and now back to the Swiss festival stage: Katy Perry will perform as the headliner at the Paléo Festival on Saturday. Her career has recently been marked by flops and controversies. But how will the singer be received by festivalgoers in Nyon?

Katy Perry Fans Ahead of Her Concert in Switzerland "It still sexualizes women to a great extent and exploits that image"

Here's what it's all about In 2008, Katy Perry achieved her global breakthrough with her song “I Kissed a Girl,” followed by other long-running hits such as “Firework” and “Hot N Cold.”

The American singer was long considered one of the top stars of the pop scene. After a series of scandals, her success dried up, and critics described her new work as shallow.

In her personal life, Katy Perry is on cloud nine: Will her partner and former top politician Justin Trudeau accompany her to Nyon?

The pop singer will perform at the Paléo Festival on Saturday, July 25. Summary created with

Her songs took her to new heights—and last April, she literally shot into the sky. She was aboard a rocket funded by Jeff Bezos and flew into space on it.

But the flight into space is just one of many chapters in her meteoric career. She had already laid the groundwork for it years earlier.

She made her international breakthrough in 2008 with “I Kissed a Girl.” The song became an overnight global hit and sparked controversy at the same time, because queer love was still rarely addressed in pop music back then. Ten years later, Perry told *a href="https://www.glamour.com/story/katy-perry-would-rewrite-i-kissed-a-girl-video"* magazine that she would write the song differently today. Another ten years later, such themes have long since become a natural part of pop music.

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In 2009, the song was nominated for a Grammy and streamed millions of times. In 2023, she sold the music rights to five of her albums, including this hit, for approximately $225 million.

With her rebellious image, eye-catching outfits, and catchy pop songs, Katy Perry captured the spirit of the times and became one of the most successful pop stars of the 2010s.

Empty Concerts, Scandals, and Flops

Her career has increasingly stalled in recent years, while her name has repeatedly been linked to negative headlines. One PR blunder followed another. Read more about it in the article.

And now at Paléo: Are you looking forward to it?

On Saturday, July 25, 2026, Katy Perry will take the main stage at the Paléo Festival in Nyon. It will be her first performance in Switzerland since 2018. Despite criticism of the singer, a boycott among festivalgoers is not on the table.

However, her performance isn’t without its critics. One festivalgoer says, “She still sexualizes women to a great extent and uses this image to generate attention.” Another criticizes Perry for engaging in “pinkwashing.” This refers to people who publicly show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, but do so primarily to polish their image, without making a lasting commitment to the community’s causes.

One question remains: whether her boyfriend Justin Trudeau, the former top politician, will also travel to French-speaking Switzerland to attend her performance. The odds are good. He already chose to attend the opening match between the U.S. and Paraguay over the game featuring his compatriots from Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina—a decision that was met with confusion back home.