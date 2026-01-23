The Locarno Film Festival is honoring American director James Gray for his lifetime achievement. The filmmaker, born in 1969, will receive the Pardo della Carriera on August 9.

James Gray at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France last May. (File photo)

Following the awards ceremony on the Piazza Grande, Gray will present his latest film, “Paper Tiger,” the festival announced on Monday. The thriller tells the story of two brothers in the New York borough of Queens who fall into the clutches of organized crime. With Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, the film boasts a star-studded cast.

According to the press release, the festival program also includes two of Gray’s key works: “We Own the Night” from 2007 and “Two Lovers” from 2008. “James Gray is the last great novelist of American cinema,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, the festival’s artistic director, as quoted in the press release.

Gray's films constituted a rich body of work that was permeated by echoes of the Jewish diaspora, film noir, and Russian and North American literature.

The 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 5 to 15.