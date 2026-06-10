The romantic comedy "Office Romance" starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein got off to a great start, landing directly at number one in the Netflix film charts.

Number one film in Switzerland and 60 other countries: When a new rom-com with JLo is released, millions of people around the world apparently have to watch it. (archive picture)

Within just three days, the Netflix film released on June 5 had 20.9 million views, according to the streaming service's weekly charts published on Tuesday evening (CEST).

The romantic comedy was the number one film of the week (June 1 to 6) in 63 countries, including the USA, Canada, Argentina, Egypt, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

In the romantic comedy, Lopez (56) plays CEO Jackie Cruz, head of the family-owned airline. Goldstein (45) plays Daniel Blanchflower, a lawyer who is working with her on an upcoming legal dispute. There is a huge sizzle between the two.

Mixed reviews

Given the strict company guidelines that prohibit relationships in the workplace, giving in to your feelings has consequences.

Goldstein co-wrote the screenplay. He wrote it with Lopez in mind for the lead role. The film was directed by Ol Parker ("Ticket to Paradise", "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again").

The reviews so far have been rather mixed. The "New York Times" said: "Writers Goldstein and Joe Kelly try to squeeze the character development twists typical of an entire streaming season into a two-hour movie. Unfortunately, the realization doesn't quite work."

The portal "Filmdienst" called the production "a largely bland romantic comedy" that has no feel for the actually explosive nature of its subject matter, the asymmetry of a relationship between boss and employee, and therefore no bite.