U.S. pop star John Legend will play singer, actor, and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte in a new film project.

Filming for the movie by Oscar-winning director Bill Condon, titled “The Road Home,” has begun in South Africa, according to the production company Studiocanal.

The film tells the story of South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela, who lived in exile for three decades because of the racist apartheid regime, and South African singer Miriam Makeba. Belafonte was considered a friend and companion to Masekela during his exile in the United States.

“I had the honor of knowing Mr. Belafonte as a friend, mentor, and comrade in the fight for justice. He was an extraordinary person who led a monumental, revolutionary life,” John Legend said in a statement.

“He was the epitome of an artist and activist who set the standard—for me and so many others who stand on his shoulders. I consider it a privilege to be entrusted with the role of Harry Belafonte in this special film.”

Belafonte fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. for black civil rights in the United States and with Nelson Mandela against apartheid in South Africa.

He won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The global superstar died in 2023 at the age of 96.

Masekela, who died in 2018 and is the subject of the new film, is considered one of the pioneers of Afro-jazz. Among his best-known songs were “Stimela” (Coal Train) from the 1970s and, later, the song “Bring Back Nelson Mandela,” which became an anthem for the campaign to free Mandela.