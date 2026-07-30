Hollywood producer Jason Cloth has been arrested in Los Angeles. U.S. authorities accuse him of defrauding investors of more than $100 million.

Here's what it's all about Hollywood producer Jason Cloth was arrested in Los Angeles.

According to the indictment, Cloth is alleged to have raised money through his company for film and video game projects since 2019, but instead used it to finance other projects and repay earlier investors.

The 60-year-old Canadian is charged with seven counts of fraud.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison per charge; he has been released on bail for the time being. Summary created with

A major scandal surrounding Jason Cloth: The sought-after Hollywood producer, who has worked on films such as “Joker,” “Ghostbusters: Legacy,” and “Babylon,” is alleged to have defrauded more than $100 million. This is according to reports by “Variety” and “The Hollywood Reporter,” among others. The 60-year-old Canadian was arrested in Los Angeles.

According to the Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office, based in the state of Illinois, Jason Cloth is alleged to have committed fraud through a pyramid scheme. He is accused of collecting money from investors that he was supposed to invest in movies and video games. Instead, however, the film producer allegedly used the funds to finance other projects, including Canadian real estate, and to pay off earlier investors, according to the indictment.

Jason Cloth is alleged to have used his company, Creative Wealth Media Finance Corp, to carry out his scheme, through which he is accused of raising funds in seven separate fraud cases dating back to 2019. He faces up to 20 years in prison in the state of Illinois for each count. He is currently free on $200,000 bail, approximately 162,000 Swiss francs.