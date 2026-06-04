In June, Canadian-based filmmaker Josias Tschanz is touring his native Switzerland. He has three documentary works in his luggage: the footballer series "The Belonging" and the films "The Fire in Our Hearts" and "Taming the Beast".

Filmmaker Josias Tschanz moved from Switzerland to Canada as a teenager. His latest documentaries can now be seen in his home country. These include "Taming the Beast" about the mental crisis of English strength athlete Eddie Hall.

Joasias Tschanz, you are currently based in Canada, where you live and work - but we speak Bernese German together: How did you get there?

Tschanz: "My family emigrated when I was a teenager. Switzerland was always too small for my father, so we moved to a huge, remote ranch twelve hours away from Vancouver. I later studied film and theater in Vancouver and lived in Japan, India and Argentina. But now I'm back in Vancouver, between the mountains and the sea, where I feel very much at home."

In "Taming the Beast", you co-direct a portrait of the English strength athlete Eddie Hall. A man who can lift 500 kilograms. How did you come up with this idea?

Tschanz: "The project came to me when filming was already pretty far advanced. After the pandemic, producer Guido Baechler was looking for a filmmaker who could support British director Chris Michael Fretwell with the continuation of his documentary. The latter came to me with almost 20 terabytes of material and my first task was to develop a storyline from it."

In addition to numerous competition scenes and Hall's dream of a career as an actor, the film is primarily about his mental health. Why is this topic so central?

Tschanz: "Eddie Hall talked about his depression right from the start. So it quickly became clear that this would be the central theme. I've struggled with depression myself and have been involved in mental health for a long time. I find it not only exciting but also very important to show that alpha males like Eddie Hall talk openly about their depression and anxiety. In other words, not only showing themselves to be strong, but also vulnerable. The film should help to destigmatize the topic."

You also filmed Eddie Hall yourself. How close do you get to a person you're making a documentary about?

Tschanz: "Among other things, I conducted the main interview with him. Of course, that's when you get to know each other, even away from the camera. I remember one lunch with him, for example, where the waitress served eight other menus in addition to my order. They were all for Eddie, who has to eat around 10,000 calories per meal to maintain his posture. That impressed me."

In addition to "Taming the Beast", which is coming to cinemas, you will be showing "The Fire in Our Hearts" in Lucerne on June 6, in which you accompany your Canadian community during a forest fire. Tell us about it.

Tschanz: "'The Fire in Our Hearts' is about the community in the place we emigrated to. Because the area is so remote, it took a very long time for people to be rescued with help during the big forest fires of 2018. Far too long. The film shows how the community of immigrants and indigenous people helped each other to protect their homeland independently. And thus became a role model for other isolated communities."

The documentary series "The Belonging", in which you and your cousin Bänz Isler portrayed football stars who had to decide which national team to play for, will also be launched in June on the Sky Switzerland and Blue Entertainment channels. What fascinates you about the documentary genre?

Tschanz: "The projects I just mentioned gave me a lot of insights that I wouldn't have had if I hadn't been a filmmaker. But it's also very difficult to make documentaries, to tell stories that you don't know at the beginning where they will lead you. These were certainly not my last projects of this kind, but for now I'm happy that my next film is fictional. I'm really looking forward to working with actresses, actors and a script again."

"Taming the Beast" features superstars such as Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and you mentioned in an interview that you have already worked with other big names.

Tschanz: "I have my own production company in Vancouver. And because we have desert, mountains, sea and a modern city in the area, the city is an interesting place for Hollywood. That's why I've been involved in projects with James Franco, Jackie Chan and Eddie Murphy. Working with stars is very important for marketing, and of course you always have a few funny stories to tell afterwards. But at the end of the day, it's always about normal people."

Can you tell such a story?

Tschanz: "Eddie Murphy was always afraid of being attacked on set. So the crew had to be checked regularly for weapons. And James Franco took his two cats with him to Vancouver. They also needed very special care."

Now you're spending a few weeks in Switzerland again. What is the first thing you do as soon as you land?

Tschanz: "When I arrive at the airport, I always drink a Rivella Blue straight away. I really miss that in Canada. "*

*This interview by Miriam Margani, Keystone-SDA, was realized with the help of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.