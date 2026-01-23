Following Sam Neill's death, his family announced the cause of death. The "Jurassic Park" star died of pneumonia at the age of 78. Previously, there had been speculation in the media about a possible link to his previous battle with cancer.

Here's what it's all about "Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill has died of pneumonia at the age of 78.

His family made it clear that cancer was not the cause of death.

Neill had gone public with his blood cancer diagnosis in 2022 and was most recently considered cancer-free.

However, the treatments had severely weakened his immune system.

The New Zealander became famous for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park." Summary created with

New Zealand actor and "Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill has died of pneumonia, according to his longtime spokesperson.

The family decided to disclose the cause of death because “inaccuracies and outright false claims” had been circulating in the media, the Australian Guardian quoted spokesman Philip Grenz as saying.

Neill, who died Monday at the age of 78 in Sydney, Australia, had been cancer-free shortly before his death. The movie star (“The Piano”) had publicly revealed in 2022 that he was suffering from an aggressive form of blood cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy, he successfully underwent CAR-T cell therapy, a modern form of cancer immunotherapy. In an initial statement regarding his death, the family had already emphasized that Neill did not die of cancer.

Ex-partner: Her immune system was severely compromised

Neill's former partner, Australian journalist Laura Tingle, told ABC Sydney on Tuesday that years of cancer treatment had severely weakened the actor. He had fought cancer intensively for years and undergone numerous therapies that had taken a toll on his immune system. Neill had already been seriously ill in recent weeks.

His spokesperson, Grenz, went on to explain that despite his illness, Neill had filmed four movies last year, which are scheduled to be released in the coming months. The actor had lived a very private life and did not want any public fanfare surrounding him. For this reason, the memorial service will take place at his farm in New Zealand, attended only by his closest family and friends. Instead of flowers, the family asked for donations to organizations that were particularly close to Neill’s heart.

The actor made his breakthrough in 1993 as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.” In the film adaptation of Michael Crichton’s bestseller, he starred alongside Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Decades later, he reprised the role for “Jurassic World: Dominion.”