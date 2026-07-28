Katy Perry dedicated a song to Justin Trudeau during her performance at the Paléo Festival and declared her love for him in front of thousands of people. At first, it was unclear whether the former Canadian prime minister was even there. A TikTok video now provides the proof.

Here's what it's all about Justin Trudeau attended Katy Perry's concert in Nyon on Saturday evening.

A TikTok video shows him in the control room of the main stage.

During the show, Perry dedicated the song "I'm His, He's Mine" to him. Summary created with

Justin Trudeau apparently didn't miss apparently didn't miss Katy Perry's performance at the Paléo Festival in Nyon. A video on TikTok shows the former Canadian prime minister in the backstage area of the Grande Scène during the show.

This solves the mystery of his presence. Several people had previously claimed to have seen Trudeau behind the scenes. However, there was initially no clear evidence of his visit during the concert.

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During her performance, Katy Perry had spoken several times about her relationship with Trudeau.

The 41-year-old dedicated the song “I’m His, He’s Mine” to her partner. Afterward, she told the crowd of tens of thousands: “I’m 41 years old, and I’ve never been as in love as I am today.”

Trudeau raises his glass

In the TikTok video that has now been released, Trudeau can be seen in the control room of the main stage.

The 54-year-old chats with people around him, smiles, and raises his glass toward festivalgoers who have recognized him.

His reaction was thus rather reserved. However, he confirmed that Trudeau was there when Perry publicly declared her love for him on stage.