Katy Perry sings and dances in a music video—and a familiar face suddenly appears in the background. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wowing the internet with a surprise appearance.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have been an official couple since this year. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Fans are celebrating Katy Perry's new music video for her single "Watch It Burn" on social media.

The reason for this is Justin Trudeau, who suddenly pops into the frame as a surprise guest.

The former Canadian prime minister and pop star Perry have been an official couple since this year. Summary created with

Pop and Politics: A music video by American singer Katy Perry is currently going viral on social media. The reason for this, however, isn’t just the song itself, but above all a very prominent guest in the background: none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen darting across the screen.

Perry had posted the video for her new single, “Watch It Burn,” on Instagram. Attentive viewers immediately noticed the striking silhouette in the background. During the performance, her partner Trudeau can be seen dancing, looking visibly relaxed and in good spirits.

Fans Celebrate Trudeau

The former prime minister's unexpected cameo appearance immediately sparked a wave of reactions online. In countless comments, fans praised the Canadian for his humorous appearance and his laid-back way of supporting his girlfriend.

Their relationship has been considered official ever since their first joint appearance on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala, if not before. With their playful appearance in the music video, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are now publicly reaffirming their partnership once again.