In an emotional video on Instagram, Kate Middleton and Prince William look back on the most cherished family moments of the past few months. Now, as they do every year, the family is heading to their Scottish summer residence, Balmoral.

Kate and William, along with their children, will soon be heading off for their royal summer vacation.

Here's what it's all about Princess Kate and Prince William are bidding farewell to summer with the Instagram video “The Summer Rewind.”

It features personal family moments as well as highlights from her royal engagements over the past few months.

The video is being released shortly before the royals' traditional summer trip to their Scottish residence, Balmoral.

This year's summer vacation is special: Now that Kate has completed her cancer treatment, the family plans to spend time together before Prince George begins a new chapter in his life with his move to Eton College. Summary created with

Before heading to their Scottish summer residence, Balmoral, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted an emotional look back at the past few months on Instagram.

The video, titled “The Summer Rewind,” showcases the best moments of the summer and thanks everyone who made this time so special.

Among other things, the program features highlights from the royal calendar: the garden party at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Ascot horse races, and Wimbledon, where Princess Kate presented the trophy to the winner of the women’s tournament.

There is also room for personal initiatives. For example, the video shows Kate’s visit to Christie Hospital, where she met a former cancer patient, as well as her visit to a preschool in Reggio Emilia, Italy, which is known for its globally recognized educational approach.

The montage also features prominent figures such as Robert Irwin, Emma Watson, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who joined the royals at events related to the Earthshot Prize and nature conservation.

In addition to public appearances, the video also features private family moments. For example, it includes the photo that William and Kate released to mark their 15th wedding anniversary, which shows the family together with their dogs, Orla and Otto, in a meadow.

Also included are the birthday portraits of her three children: Prince Louis in April, Princess Charlotte in May, and Prince George in July. George’s photo was taken after the Trooping the Color military parade by royal photographer Matt Porteous.

Return to Balmoral

The release of the video coincides with the family's upcoming trip to Scotland. As it does every year, Balmoral Castle closes its doors to visitors in early August before the Windsors spend their summer vacation at the estate.

For more than 170 years, the estate has been considered one of the most important residences of the British royal family. Prince Albert purchased the castle in 1852 for Queen Victoria. Since then, the royals have traditionally spent the summer months there. Queen Elizabeth II also moved to Balmoral every year between late July and early October.

The place also holds special personal significance for Prince William. Early in his relationship with Kate, the two were able to spend time together there largely out of the public eye. The estate also includes the secluded cottage Tam-Na-Ghar, which William received as a gift from the Queen Mother and which remains the family’s private retreat to this day.

A Summer with Special Significance

For generations, walks through the woods, fishing, and relaxing days away from the public eye have been part of the Windsors’ summer at Balmoral.

Last year, when Kate was undergoing chemotherapy, William said he wanted to give his children as carefree a summer as possible despite the difficult times and to create cherished memories for them.

This year, the summer break takes on added significance: Prince George will begin his education at Eton College this fall. Before he embarks on this new chapter in his life and the royals return to their official duties, Balmoral will once again serve as the family’s retreat.