Princess Kate appeared at the horse races in Ascot dressed entirely in yellow, wearing a subtle hat.
Image: dpa
In Ascot, England, the British are once again celebrating their most famous horse race. For the royal family, a visit to the historic racetrack is a highlight of the royal calendar year after year. Depending on the section, a strict dress code applies during the multi-day event.
The dress code is strictest in the so-called “Royal Enclosure.” For example, men must wear a top hat there, and hats are mandatory for women. Dresses must not be off-the-shoulder, and both dresses and skirts must extend at least below the knee.
The horse race is also known for its often extravagant headwear. Kate, for example, wore a yellow hat with simple embellishments, while Camilla opted for a white hat with a bow-like decoration.
For the first time since her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy, Princess Kate appeared alongside her husband, Prince William, at this special event.
Kate underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. She is gradually returning to her public duties.
When Ascot calls, the racetrack becomes a runway: With spectacular hats and elegant appearances, the royals draw all eyes at this traditional horse race—especially Princess Kate, who returns radiant after missing last year’s event due to illness.