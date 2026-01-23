Katy Perry performed her biggest hits in front of a huge crowd at the Paléo Festival in Nyon. In addition to an elaborately staged show, emotional encounters with fans were the highlights of the evening.

Here's what it's all about Katy Perry wowed the crowd at the Paléo Festival with an elaborate show and numerous global hits. A staff member described it as one of the largest crowds she had ever seen there.

The singer created some emotional moments by connecting with her fans. She took the time to chat, take selfies, and fulfill spontaneous song requests.

The show concluded with “Firework,” featuring foam, light effects, and a great festival atmosphere. Summary created with

As you approach the Main Stage, you get the feeling you’ve never seen so many people before. This is confirmed by a volunteer who has been working at the Paléo Festival for four years: she says she’s never seen such a large crowd at a concert.

“I’ve come to celebrate with you, Switzerland,” says Katy Perry shortly after her performance. “You’re going to relive the hits of your youth,” she adds. And she keeps that promise: With songs like “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Last Friday Night,” “Never Really Over,” “Part of Me,” “Dark Horse,” and “Chained to the Rhythm,” one hit follows another—the setlist includes a total of 22 songs.

00:37 Superfan von Katy Perry darf am Konzert seine Geschichte erzählen

Visually, the 41-year-old delivers a quintessentially American show at the Plaine de l'Asse, complete with elaborate lighting effects, dynamic staging, and high-energy choreography. In the first half of the concert, however, it’s noticeable that the playback track sometimes heavily masks her voice. “Luckily, she only has hits,” says one festivalgoer, somewhat skeptically.

A Declaration of Love to My Partner and Daughter

In addition to her well-known songs, Katy Perry will also perform her new single, “Watch It Burn.” She will also dedicate the song “I’m His, He’s Mine” to her partner, Justin Trudeau. For her daughter Daisy, she will sing “All the Love.”

One of the most emotional moments of the evening is when Katy Perry leaves the stage and walks straight up to the barrier. “I want to sing with you, not just for you,” she explains. She takes the time to sign autographs, take selfies, and chat with fans.

A visitor tells her that the song “Daisies” gave him the courage to come out. She then spontaneously sings a part of the song for him and gives him a hug. A little later, she talks to a 10-year-old girl who says “I Kissed a Girl” is her favorite song. “I’m not a good role model,” the singer jokes.

Foam Party to Wrap Things Up

Katy Perry then begins singing “Roar,” initially accompanied only by the piano. The audience sings along loudly. She then returns to the stage and wraps up the concert with her band.

After a brief farewell, she reappears on stage in a new outfit and sings “Firework.” As the dancers celebrate and the audience jumps in time to the music, foam is sprayed into the front rows.

"Thank you so much for spending time with me. I'm officially off duty now," Katy Perry says as she wraps up and leaves the stage.