The Bern-based rap collective Chlyklass is mourning the loss of one of its founding members. Christoph Flury, also known as Krust, has died after a terminal illness.

"Looking forward to everything that's yet to come"

"Looking forward to everything that's yet to come" Krust, a rapper from Bern and founding member of Chlyklass, has passed away

Here's what it's all about Christoph Flury, also known as Krust, a founding member of the Bern-based rap group Chlyklass, has died as a result of an incurable illness.

About a year ago, he was diagnosed and learned that he had only about a year left to live.

The Chlyklass bands PVP and Fischermätteli Hood Gäng announced his death on Instagram. Summary created with

The Bern-based rap collective Chlyklass is mourning the loss of one of its founding members. Christoph Flury, also known as Krust, has died as a result of an incurable illness. The hip-hop groups PVP and Fischermätteli Hood Gäng (FHG), which are part of the Chlyklass collective, announced this on Instagram.

According to the report, Krust is looking forward to whatever the future holds and apologizes for no longer being able to perform on stage himself. The report went on to say that he learned a year ago that he was terminally ill and had only about a year left to live.

A few weeks ago, surrounded by his family, the rapper “emerged contentedly from his cocoon and fluttered out the open window.”