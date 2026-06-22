No time? blue News summarizes for you Clive Davis has died in New York at the age of 94.

The legendary music producer discovered stars like Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow.

Davis played a decisive role in shaping the history of music over the past decades.

In his 2013 autobiography, *The Soundtrack of My Life*, Davis came out as bisexual.

Legendary music producer Clive Davis, who discovered stars such as Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow, has died. Davis died in New York at the age of 94, according to multiple U.S. media outlets, citing his family and management. According to media reports, the music producer had previously been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

In addition to Houston and Manilow, Davis also promoted stars and bands such as Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Pink Floyd, Patti Smith, Alicia Keys, and Aerosmith—thereby playing a decisive role in shaping the history of music over the past decades. For his 90th birthday, the producer had treated himself to a huge party in New York with dozens of celebrity guests and a mini-documentary series. Otherwise, however, he had already largely withdrawn from the public eye.

Davis Had to Work His Way Through College

The producer was born in 1932 in Brooklyn, New York, into a Jewish family. His parents died in quick succession just as Davis was starting college. “I had $4,000 left to get through college and law school,” the star producer once said in an interview. To receive scholarships, Davis had to maintain a high GPA. “That instilled a strong work ethic in me.”

After graduating, he worked as a lawyer and eventually joined the music company Columbia before founding several of his own labels. The multiple Grammy winner has also been a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2000. In his personal life, two marriages ended in divorce, and Davis has four children from those marriages. In his 2013 autobiography, *The Soundtrack of My Life*, Davis came out as bisexual. “It wasn’t until middle age, after two failed marriages, that I began to look beyond gender when it came to relationships.”

Davis: Whitney Houston Was a “Vocal Genius”

Looking back, Davis says that one of his most significant professional discoveries was Whitney Houston. “We had a very close professional relationship from the moment I discovered her in 1983. (...) She was a vocal genius. She could transform a song and make it completely different.” In 2022, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” a film produced in part by Davis about the singer who died in 2012, will be released.

He misses Houston very much, as well as the singer Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018, Davis said. “She and I became very good friends. We went out to eat together and talked about life. She never admitted that she was terminally ill. We were still chatting just a few weeks before her death.”

Davis listened to Bruce Springsteen’s music the most

But he listens to Bruce Springsteen’s music the most. “I love everything about Springsteen. From the moment he signed his contract to his Broadway performances—I’ve been following him my whole life.”

He “loved everything” about his life, Davis told *Rolling Stone* a few years ago. “Going into the record business and dedicating my life to music was incredibly fulfilling and satisfying in every way.”