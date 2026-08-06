Since 2024, television and on-demand services have been required to invest 4 percent of their revenue generated in Switzerland in local film production. In the second year following the revised Film Act’s entry into force, nearly 20 million Swiss francs were invested in this way.

That is 25 percent more than in the previous year, as the Federal Office of Culture (BAK) announced Thursday in Locarno. Currently, the so-called “Lex Netflix” applies to 22 companies, including foreign streaming platforms. According to the announcement, these companies generated 817 million Swiss francs in revenue in Switzerland in 2025. This means they must invest approximately 33 million Swiss francs directly in Swiss film and TV series projects.

Of the 19.9 million Swiss francs already invested, 12 million Swiss francs went directly toward the production and acquisition of films and series. The lion’s share of that amount—namely 7.4 million Swiss francs—was invested primarily in TV series. For both feature films and TV series, the funds were allocated primarily to the production of fictional content.

Fourth Pillar for Swiss Filmmaking

An additional 7.9 million francs was spent on “related activities”: on film advertising, on film culture—through contributions to festivals—and on copyright fees paid to collecting societies.

Companies can defer these investments until the end of 2027. Since approximately 20 million Swiss francs of the roughly 33 million Swiss francs were actually invested in 2025, the “deferred” amount is approximately 13 million Swiss francs.

Two years after the law took effect, it is clear that this investment requirement is working well, says BAK Director Carine Bachmann in response to a query from Keystone-SDA. It enables the establishment of a fourth pillar of funding for the audiovisual sector—alongside the federal government, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG), and the regional funds.