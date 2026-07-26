To this day, *Little House on the Prairie* is synonymous with an idyllic world. But away from the cameras, everyday life apparently looked quite different: Alison Arngrim talks about alcohol, cigarettes, and a set that had little in common with the show’s idyllic atmosphere.

Cult U.S. TV series "Little House on the Prairie": Here's How Wild Things Got on the Set of the Original Series

Here's what it's all about Alison Arngrim reports that behind the scenes of *Little House on the Prairie*, things were far less idyllic than in the series. Alcohol, cigarettes, and candy were a regular part of everyday life on set.

According to Arngrim, the prop truck served as the crew's gathering place and supplied them with beer, cigarettes, and snacks. When the beer ran out, more had to be brought in so that filming could continue.

The original series ran from 1974 to 1983 and became a cult classic worldwide. The Netflix remake has been available since July 9 and, despite mixed reviews, has already been renewed for a second season. Summary created with

A picturesque natural setting on one hand and family harmony on the other—that’s what the cult series *Little House on the Prairie* was all about, and that’s what the new adaptation, which just premiered on Netflix, aims to embody as well.

Idyllic, harmonious, and tranquil—not a chance. At any rate, behind the scenes of the original, things got pretty wild at times, as actress Alison Arngrim revealed in an interview.

On the U.S. podcast “Here’s What Happened”, Arngrim spilled the beans. According to her, alcohol flowed freely on the set of “Little House on the Prairie,” and they were constantly surrounded by chain smokers. “The adults were from a time when everyone smoked and everyone drank—all the time,” said Arngrim, who had played Nellie Oleson Dalton in the cult series since she was twelve—a spoiled and scheming daughter of a general store family.

Alison Arngrim talks about the not-so-idyllic conditions on *Little House on the Prairie*. This photo was taken in 2024. Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

Apparently, the culinary conditions on set were anything but moderate—back in the 1970s and 1980s, long before “organic food, vegetarian alternatives, or gluten-free milk,” according to Arngrim. Instead, there was an abundance of coffee, sugar cubes, and donuts.

The centerpiece of the festivities: the prop cart

The den of iniquity was apparently the prop truck. Arngrim recalls: “The prop masters were in charge of the alcohol and cigarettes, as well as the candy. That’s why everyone was always hanging around their truck.”

And when the alcohol was running low, the crew knew what to do: “We had to constantly send someone out to buy more because we were running low on beer. Some days we needed two cases, other days three. If we’d run out of beer, production would have practically come to a standstill.”

The Ingalls family turned *Little House on the Prairie* (1974–1983) into a cult classic. Pictured (from left): Karen Grassle, Michael Landon, and Melissa Sue Anderson; in the front, Lindsay Greenbush, Melissa Gilbert, and their dog Bandit. imago stock&people

As is well known, that never happened. *Our Little Farm* aired from 1974 to 1983. The television adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s autobiographical novel series was a hit with audiences not only in the U.S. The lead roles in the series about the life of the Ingalls farming family in late 19th-century Kansas were played by Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, and Melissa Gilbert, among others.

The remake of the same name has been available on Netflix since July 9. In this version, too, father Charles, mother Caroline, and their two daughters, Mary and Laura, set out to build a new life on the Kansas prairie around 1870.

This time, the lead roles are played by Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Alice Halsey, and Skywalker Hughes. According to reports, the reboot hasn't been a hit everywhere in the world, but Netflix has already ordered a second season.