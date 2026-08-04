Actress, director, musician: Asia Argento is many things—but she has long been more than just the daughter of horror legend Dario Argento. On August 13, she will be honored with the Life Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival. Seven facts about the Roman actress.

Asia Argento at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024. The Italian actress will be honored in Locarno.

More Than Just a Nepo Baby Locarno Honors Asia Argento – 7 Things You Need to Know About Her

Here's what it's all about Asia Argento (50) comes from a famous Italian family of artists, but has made a name for herself as an actress, director, and musician. On August 13, she will receive the Life Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival.

She gained international fame through her film career and as an early advocate for the #MeToo movement, having made allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Later, she herself made headlines due to allegations made by actor Jimmy Bennett.

Her personal life has also often drawn attention, in part due to her relationship with Anthony Bourdain and her openness about her struggles with addiction and depression. She says she has been sober since 2021.

The Locarno Film Festival takes place from August 5 to 15. blue News is on site and will be reporting on the event. Summary created with

Asia Argento's real name isn't actually Asia

Master horror director Dario Argento and his then-wife, actress Daria Nicolodi, had actually wanted to name their daughter Asia. However, the Roman registry office (Anagrafe) refused to register the name.

The reason was a law from the Mussolini era that prohibited first names referring to foreign continents. “Dario, Daria—so she should be called Aria,” Asia Argento later recalled in an interview, referring to her father’s decision. Her official name is therefore Aria Maria Vittoria Rossa Argento. In public, however—and even to herself—she uses the name that was originally planned: Asia.

From an artistic dynasty

Asia Argento with her father, Dario, on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival for the premiere of “La terza madre” in October 2007. Environmental Protection Agency

Asia Argento comes from a family of artists. She is the daughter of horror director Dario Argento, who helped shape the giallo genre with films such as *Profondo Rosso* (“Deep Red”) and “Suspiria”—a genre-defining Italian blend of thriller, crime, and horror. Her grandfather, Salvatore Argento, was a successful film producer who produced many of his son’s films.

Her grandmother, Elda Luxardo, was also a prominent figure in the Italian cultural scene. The renowned portrait photographer ran Studio Luxardo in Rome, one of the country’s most important photography studios. Film stars such as Gina Lollobrigida, Sophia Loren, Anna Magnani, and Marcello Mastroianni posed for her camera. For decades, the studio was considered a staple of the Italian film and cultural scene.

His son, Dario Argento, spent a lot of time there and says that it was there that he discovered his passion for developing film reels, his attention to detail, and his love for elaborate makeup and artistic staging.

On her mother's side, Asia Argento comes from an equally prominent family of artists. Her mother, Daria Nicolodi, was an actress and screenwriter who became an icon of Italian horror cinema through films such as *Profondo Rosso*, *Inferno*, and *Tenebre*.

Together with Dario Argento, she also wrote the screenplay for the cult film *Suspiria*. Her mother’s family tree is also notable: Asia Argento’s great-grandfather was the composer, pianist, and conductor Alfredo Casella (1883–1947), who is considered one of the most important innovators of 20th-century Italian classical music.

Her films are polarizing—including *Dog Kiss*

Asia Argento played the role of Yelena alongside action star Vin Diesel in the blockbuster "xXx: Triple X." The film was released in theaters in 2002. AP COLUMBIA TRISTAR

Asia Argento was already appearing on camera at the age of nine. She made her film debut in 1986 in *Demons 2*, followed three years later by a role in Nanni Moretti’s *Palombella rossa*. In the 1990s, she made her breakthrough with films such as “Trauma,” “The Stendhal Syndrome,” and “Traveling Companion.” She later worked with directors such as Sofia Coppola, Gus Van Sant, and Abel Ferrara, and appeared alongside Vin Diesel in the Hollywood action film “xXx.”

But Argento wanted to do more than just act: With *Scarlet Diva* and *The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things*, she also worked as a director.

However, she made headlines in 2007 with a spontaneous scene in the film *Go Go Tales*: In it, she kisses a Rottweiler on the mouth. Argento later explained that the sequence had not been planned and had harmed her career. Nevertheless, the dog kiss became one of the most talked-about moments in the film.

Pioneer of the #MeToo movement

Asia Argento made headlines around the world in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival with an emotional #MeToo speech. Also pictured is Ava DuVernay, a member of the festival jury. www.imago-images.de

In 2017, Asia Argento was among the first actresses to publicly accuse former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

A year later, she caused a worldwide sensation with an emotional speech at the Cannes Film Festival. In it, she said that Weinstein had raped her in Cannes in 1997 and described the festival as his “hunting ground.” At the same time, she called for a thorough investigation into sexual assaults in the film industry and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Charges of sexual harassment

Jimmy Bennett at the annual Movieguide Awards in California in February 2013. imago stock&people

In 2018, Asia Argento herself became the subject of serious allegations. U.S. actor Jimmy Bennett accused her of sexually abusing him in 2013 when he was 17 years old. Argento was 37 years old at the time, and Bennett had not yet reached the legal age of consent of 18. Argento initially denied the allegations of abuse but later admitted that sexual contact had taken place. According to her account, the initiative came from Bennett.

It also came to light that Bennett had received a payment of $380,000. The money came from the estate of Argentos’s then-partner, Anthony Bourdain, who, according to those close to him, wanted to avert potential damage to her reputation.

Asia Argento (left) with Rose McGowan at the International Women's Day rally in Rome in 2018. EPA ANSA

The scandal also led to a rift with her longtime friend and #MeToo ally Rose McGowan, who publicly called on Argento to be more honest in addressing the allegations.

Famous Ex-Partners

Asia Argento with her great love, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, at the Women in the World Summit in New York in April 2018. Associated Press

Asia Argento was in a relationship with Italian director Michele Civetta and musician Marco Castoldi, better known as Morgan. Her two children—daughter Anna Lou (born in 2001) and son Nicola Giovanni (born in 2008)—are from these relationships.

Her most well-known relationship was with U.S. celebrity chef and bestselling author Anthony Bourdain. The two met in Rome in 2016 while filming Bourdain’s CNN show *Parts Unknown* and became a couple shortly thereafter. Bourdain publicly supported Argento after she accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and stood by her side during the #MeToo debate.

However, the relationship came under strain in 2018 when allegations of abuse against Argento by actor Jimmy Bennett came to light. A few months later, Bourdain took his own life while filming in France. His death deeply shook Argento. To this day, she refers to him as the great love of her life.

The Battle Against Her Demons

Asia Argento spoke openly about her alcohol and drug addiction. She said that at times she would start drinking in the morning and had been lost in depression and addiction for years. She credited her turning point primarily to her children, Buddhism, and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

According to her, she has been sober since 2021. Looking back on her partner Anthony Bourdain, who died in 2018, she said, “We were both alcoholics and depressed, but we loved each other.” She has never found anyone like him again.